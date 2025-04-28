No Calls Between Chinese, US Presidents Recently: Chinese FM Spokesperson
By Global Times
Apr 28, 2025 08:08 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun
When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's statement during a TIME interview on April 22 that President Xi Jinping "has called," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that "As far as I know, there have not been any calls between the two presidents recently."
When asked to confirm whether there are ongoing talks between China and the US, Guo noted that "Let me make it clear one more time that China and the US are not engaged in any consultation or negotiation on tariffs."
