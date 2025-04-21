All of Africa Today
21 April 2025
allAfrica.com
Africa Mourns Death of Pope Francis
Tributes are flowing in after the death of Pope Francis, who died following a period of illness, on Monday, April 21. The Pope was admitted to the hospital in February when he suffered bronchitis. He returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta 38 days later to continue his recovery. The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, described the deceased pontiff as a "towering moral voice of our time and a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, compassion, and human dignity". The Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, said the Pope was a leader who gave ''clear guidance in a complex and polarised political world''.
Coup Rumours Lead To Arrests Of Army Officers In Burkina Faso
Several army officers were arrested in the wake of rumours about a planned coup against Junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore, who seized power in 2022. This has created a tense atmosphere amongst soldiers, sources say, with several supporters of the junta accusing exiled military personnel. Former commander of the Military Justice Battalion, Frédéric Ouédraogo, is among the officers arrested. Traore quickly replaced the arrested officers without specifying their number.
Ethiopia Parliament Approves Controversial Media Law Amendment
The new law grants the Prime Minister the authority to nominate the Director General of the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA), a responsibility that was previously reserved for the House. The amendment had been under review by the Standing Committee on Democracy Affairs since its referral by the House on 29 October 2024. The amendment to the media law comes amid growing concern over what observers describe as an unprecedented deterioration of press freedom in Ethiopia.
Risks Persist for Africa Amid U.S.-China Tensions
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns that while a temporary U.S. tariff pause provides short-term relief, significant risks remain. She said the potential is for a 1.5% decline in global goods trade if reciprocal tariffs are reinstated, which could adversely affect Africa's export-oriented least-developed countries (LDCs). Okonjo-Iweala spoke of the need for tariff exemptions for LDCs to support their growth and create new markets.
UN Condemns Escalating Violence in North Darfur
The UN Security Council condemned attacks in and around El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which resulted in civilian casualties and mass displacement. The UN calls on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and facilitate humanitarian access. The violence has displaced an estimated 400,000–450,000 people, exacerbating food insecurity and increasing the risk of epidemics.
Somalia: Official Calls for Crackdown on Families of Al-Shabaab Fighters
A senior Somali official urged the federal government to expel the wives and children of al-Shabaab militants from Mogadishu. The official said allowing these families to remain in the capital sends the wrong message and undermines efforts to combat the militant group. The call comes during operations by the militia to reclaim territory from al-Shabaab in central Somalia.
U.S. Tariff Structure Offers Competitive Edge in Global Export Market
Ethiopia stands to benefit from a favorable U.S. tariff structure, which imposes a 10% tariff on Ethiopian goods compared to higher rates on other nations. This advantage is expected to boost Ethiopia's export competitiveness, particularly in sectors like coffee, leather, flowers, and textiles. The government is focusing on strengthening the manufacturing industry and boosting production capacity to capitalize on this opportunity.
