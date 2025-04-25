There Have Been No Negotiations Between China, US: Chinese Embassy
By Global Times
Apr 26, 2025 10:23 AM
Responding to media query that the US has repeatedly expressed willingness to reach an agreement with China on the issue of tariffs and claimed that the two sides have held discussions, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US said on Friday that such statements are misleading.
"As far as I know, there have been no consultations or negotiations between China and the US on the issue of tariffs, let alone any agreement being reached," the spokesperson said, noting that the tariff war was unilaterally provoked by the US, and "whoever caused the knot should be the one to untie it."
If the US genuinely seeks to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it must correct mistakes, abandon coercive tactics and remove all unilateral tariff measures against China, the spokesperson said, noting that meaningful dialogue can only take place on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.
Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation are the right way for China and the US to get along in the new era, said the embassy spokesperson, adding that one cannot expect to work with China by speaking of cooperation on one hand and exerting maximum pressure on the other.
