Xi Stresses Sound Planning for Economic, Social Development in 2026-2030
By Xinhua
Apr 30, 2025 04:54 PM
Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for adapting to changing situations, grasping strategic priorities, and making sound plans for the country's economic and social development in the 2026-2030 period.
The remarks came as China revs up efforts to fulfill the targets set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) in the final year of its implementation and to formulate the next five-year plan.
