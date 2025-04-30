Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Xi Stresses Sound Planning for Economic, Social Development in 2026-2030

By Xinhua

Apr 30, 2025 04:54 PM

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for adapting to changing situations, grasping strategic priorities, and making sound plans for the country's economic and social development in the 2026-2030 period.

The remarks came as China revs up efforts to fulfill the targets set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) in the final year of its implementation and to formulate the next five-year plan.

