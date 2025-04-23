Zamani Saul Elected Unopposed for Third Term as ANC Chair in Northern Cape
The other top four provincial leaders were also elected unopposed, meaning there is no change to the ANC’s Northern Cape leadership from 2021.
On Tuesday, 22 April 2025, Zamani Saul was elected unopposed for a third term as the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape. Picture: X/@AncNcape
JOHANNESBURG - Zamani Saul has been elected unopposed for a third term as the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape.
He was elected on Tuesday night during the ANC’s Northern Cape elective conference, which took place in Kimberley.
For the third elective conference in a row, Zamani Saul has been elected unopposed as the party’s Northern Cape leader.
The highly popular politician was first elected to the position in 2017, then again in 2021 and now in 2025.
Saul also serves as the Northern Cape Premier in a province where the ANC has 49% support.
Speaking at the conference on Tuesday night, Saul said it was important that elective conferences do not lead to divisions and factions within the organisation.
"There will always be conferences of the ANC, our responsibility as leaders is to ensure there is smooth transition in how we manage the politics of the organisation and internal contradictions. Our first imperative is to build unity."
The conference continues on Wednesday and Thursday, where additional members of the provincial executive committee are set to be elected.
