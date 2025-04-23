Egypt Ambassador to US Attends Coptic Easter Celebrations in Maryland
Ahram Online
Wednesday 23 Apr 2025
Egypt’s ambassador to the United States, Moataz Zahran, and a high-level delegation joined the celebration of Easter Liturgy at the St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church of Washington DC on Holy Saturday.
The event marks the most significant celebration in the Coptic Orthodox calendar, which commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Father Domadious Sarabamoun, the head of the St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church of Washington DC, welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation.
St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church of Washington DC is affiliated with the Diocese of Pennsylvania and neighbouring regions, led by Bishop Karas.
Ambassador Zahran's attendance at Coptic Orthodox Easter celebrations in the US comes in support of the Egyptian diaspora and reaffirms the state’s support for Coptic communities abroad.
During the visit, Zahran conveyed greetings and congratulations on behalf of the Egyptian government and praised the Church’s role in preserving Egyptian cultural and religious identity overseas.
“The Embassy of Egypt reaffirms its support for all Egyptian citizens living abroad,” he said, highlighting the Church’s contributions to spiritual life, cultural continuity, and unity among Egyptian communities in the diaspora.
Several senior embassy officials accompanied Zahran, including Consul Mohamed Musleh and Mrs Musleh; Rear Admiral Alaa El Din Hafez, Defence Attaché, and Mrs Hafez; Counsellor Mohamed Badr; and Brigadier General Tarek Mohamed, Assistant Defence Attaché, and his wife.
Embassy representatives Hamdy Shaker and Mohamed Abdel-Aziz also attended the service.
The visit was a gesture of solidarity with the Coptic Orthodox community in the United States and part of Egypt’s broader strategy to maintain strong ties with its global diaspora.
In recent years, the Egyptian government has increasingly emphasized engagement with expatriate communities, primarily through cultural and religious institutions seen as vital to national cohesion.
St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church is one of several congregations across the US serving the Egyptian Christian community.
The church offers services in both Arabic and English and plays a central role in fostering intergenerational connections, faith education, and cultural identity among Egyptian Americans.
