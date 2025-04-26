Russian Army Conducting Attacks in Five Directions at Once in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that there is 'major combat clashes are underway'
LUGANSK, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian army is conducting attacks in five directions at once in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.
"Regarding the Sumy direction, major combat clashes are underway here, indeed. I’m registering around five directions of attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," he said.
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Kursk — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost over 75,000 troops and more than 400 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk Region
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected Battlegroup Kursk, hearing reports by commanders.
"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov chaired a meeting at Battlegroup Kursk’s command post, where he also heard reports by commanders on the current situation and the battlegroup's operations to eliminate the enemy troops that invaded the Kursk Region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost over 75,000 troops and more than 400 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk Region.
