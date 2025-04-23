SACP Condemns Attack on Deputy President Paul Mashatile
Monday, 21 April 2025
The South African Communist Party (SACP) unequivocally condemns the reported attack on the Deputy President of the Republic and the ANC Paul Mashatile on 30 March 2025 along the N12 highway as he was returning from an ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg.
Reports confirm that his official vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire in what appears to have been a calculated attempt. The SACP expresses its deep concern about this reported attack and cautions against, among other possibilities, the degeneration of political life in our country into violence, lawlessness and bloodshed.
This criminal act represents not only an assault on an individual but a direct attack on the democratic institutions of our Republic. Such actions are intolerable and must be met with the full force of the law.
While we commend the swift response of the South African Police Service and the involvement of ballistic experts in investigating this matter, it is imperative that those responsible are identified and brought to justice promptly.
The SACP stands in solidarity with Deputy President Mashatile and reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding the democratic gains of our nation. We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability in our country.
