Saturday, 26 April 2025 11:44 PM
Picture taken on April 26, 2025 shows the aftermath of a huge explosion at the southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee. (Photo by Tasnim News Agency)
An outpouring of international sympathy and offers of assistance has followed a deadly explosion at the southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee.
The powerful blast rocked the port in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation. According to Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, the tragic incident has so far claimed 14 lives and injured between 700 and 750 individuals.
A powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has caused widespread damage and casualties.
Russia expresses immediate readiness to assist
The Russian Embassy in Tehran extended heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people and government.
The mission stressed that any request for assistance from Iranian authorities would be swiftly relayed to Moscow for operational action.
India voices solidarity, support
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the tragic event, announcing his country’s full readiness to provide any necessary assistance to the Islamic Republic during the difficult time.
Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Tamaki Tsukada also conveyed "profound sadness and regret" over the losses of life, lauding the efforts of Iranian emergency crews.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Iran, as well as to the bereaved families, and pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the senior diplomat stated.
In an official statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry extended similar condolences and reaffirmed the kingdom’s willingness to assist the "Iranian brothers" and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of Qatar, sent a personal message of condolence to President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing sympathy and wishing quick recovery for the injured.
Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, also offered condolences to the Iranian leadership, government, and people.
Raşit Meredow, Turkmenistan’s foreign minister, conveyed his country’s solidarity to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, mourning the losses and expressing hope for swift recovery efforts.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep regret over the explosion, reaffirming Islamabad’s readiness to offer various instances of assistance that Iran might require in coping with the aftermath.
Iranian authorities are, meanwhile, working closely with emergency services, health departments, and crisis management teams to ensure that victims receive care and that potentially affected facilities are secured and rehabilitated.
Officials have further reassured the public that an in-depth investigation was underway to establish the cause of the explosion and to prevent any recurrence.
