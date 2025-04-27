Several Injuries Among Civilians in New US Aggression Across Yemen
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Apr 2025 23:52
US airstrikes hit multiple Yemeni regions, injuring civilians and targeting the seized Israeli ship Galaxy Leader in Sanaa.
US forces launched a series of intense airstrikes on several Yemeni regions on Saturday, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.
Our correspondent said that the US airstrikes targeted Kamaran Island and the Ras Isa oil port in the al-Salif district, northwest of the coastal Hodeidah governorate, overlooking the Red Sea on the western side of the country.
Saada, Sanaa, al-Jawf under attack
In the same context, US warplanes carried out 10 airstrikes targeting the districts of Kitaf, al-Salem, and areas east of the city of Saada, as well as its surroundings.
This coincided with four airstrikes on the Bart al-Anan district in the al-Jawf governorate in the northeastern part of the country.
The American aggression also targeted the city of Marib, where a strike hit the Medghal district.
In the capital, Sanaa, US aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on the Sabeen and Bani Harith districts, to the south and north of the city.
They bombed a house near the Lebanese Hospital in the October 14 neighborhood and also targeted a residential area west of al-Rawda.
US strikes Galaxy Leader
Additionally, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Sanaa said that US aircraft carried out three airstrikes on the seized Israeli ship Galaxy Leader.
The vessel was initially detained on November 19, 2023, as part of Yemen's efforts to support Gaza in the war waged by the Israeli occupation. On January 22, Yemeni authorities released the crew of the ship following communication with Hamas and efforts facilitated by Oman.
Civilians injured
The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported that eight civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of the bombing of the al-Rawda area in the Bani Harith district, north of the capital.
In another development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government, Jamal Amer, announced that three Russian sailors were injured following US airstrikes on a ship docked at the Ras Isa port in Hodeidah governorate yesterday.
He pointed out that US aircraft used various missile munitions to prevent the unloading of a gasoline shipment.
YAF target Israeli base, vital sites, US warships with UAVs, missiles
The latest US aggression comes a few hours after Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced that the YAF's UAV unit carried out two simultaneous military operations using two drones against Israeli targets.
Saree said that the first drone targeted a vital Israeli site in the occupied city of Yafa (Tel Aviv), while the second struck a vital target in the occupied city of Askalan.
The Yemeni spokesperson indicated that these two operations were in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance amid the US-backed genocide committed by "Israel" in Gaza.
Additionally, Saree announced that the YAF's UAV unit and Navy conducted a joint military operation targeting hostile warships, primarily the American aircraft carrier USS Truman, in the northern Red Sea, using multiple drones.
He said that the operation is part of the YAF's response to the ongoing daily American aggression against Yemen.
Yemen strikes Nevatim airbase with Palestine-2 hypersonic missile
Earlier on Saturday, the YAF announced they carried out a military operation targeting the Nevatim airbase in the al-Naqab region of southern occupied Palestine.
The operation involved the use of a hypersonic Palestine-2 ballistic missile, which successfully struck its target. According to Brigadier General Saree, the missile reached the Nevatim airbase after the Israeli occupation's defense systems failed to intercept it.
In their official statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their commitment to resisting the US aggression and highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance their military capabilities. They stressed that defensive and support operations, including attacks like the Nevatim airbase attack, will continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.
Israeli media reported that a missile had been launched from Yemen toward a target in the occupied al-Naqab desert, claiming that the Israeli military had intercepted it.
However, the Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed the success of their Palestine-2 missile strike, contradicting the Israeli occupation's version of events.
