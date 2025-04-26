Chinese FM Slams US Unilateral Approach that Disregards International Law and Order, Responds to Inquiry on US Order to Boost Deep-sea Mining Industry
By Global Times
Apr 25, 2025 04:23 PM
Guo Jiakun
In response to media inquiries regarding reports that US President Donald Trump’s order to boost the deep-sea mining industry has faced opposition from environmental groups, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that no country should bypass the International Seabed Authority or international law to authorize the exploration and exploitation of international seabed resources without proper authorization, as this undermines the common interests of the international community.
Guo stated that the executive order relates to areas of the international seabed that lie beyond national jurisdiction. Under international law, the international seabed and its resources are regarded as the common heritage of humankind. Exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in these areas must be conducted in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and within the framework of the International Seabed Authority.
He added that the US decision to authorize exploration and exploitation on its so-called “outer continental shelf” violates international law and harms the collective interests of the international community. These actions once again expose the US unilateral and hegemonic approach, disregarding international law and order for its own self-interest.
