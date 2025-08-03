3 600 Step Forward at Gukurahundi Hearings
Sunday News
August 3, 2025
President Mnangagwa addresses the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit in South Africa
Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub
MORE than 3 600 submissions have been made by individuals and families in Matabeleland North and South provinces that were affected by Gukurahundi disturbances in the 1980s, a development the Government says reflects growing community engagement and trust in the ongoing national healing and reconciliation process.
Zimpapers has gathered that, as of 31 July, a total of 3 648 submissions had been captured.
Matabeleland South accounts for 1 975 submissions, while Matabeleland North has recorded 1 673.
Of the participants, 2 151 were females, while 1 497 were males.
A total of 85 online submissions and 88 audio submissions have been received across the affected districts.
Matabeleland North Province saw 23 online submissions and 23 audios from Hwange District (Chief Wange), while 33 online submissions and 36 audios were from Tsholotsho District (Chief Gampu IV).
Matabeleland South’s Umzingwane District (Chief Mabhena) contributed 29 online submissions and 29 audio submissions.
Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza, who is also head of the secretariat of the Matabeleland Peacebuilding Outreach Programme, said the level of participation was a key indicator of the initiative’s growing impact.
“The high volume of online submissions, particularly the notable participation of women, reflects growing community confidence in the integrity and inclusiveness of the outreach process,” she said. “It demonstrates that communities are beginning to trust that their voices will be heard, respected and acted upon . . . We continue to ensure transparency in our operations, maintain close coordination with traditional leaders and provide continuous community feedback.”
The active involvement of traditional leaders is considered a cornerstone of the programme’s grassroots success.
Over 60 chiefs are reportedly already posting on the online platform.
“The active involvement of chiefs on the online platform highlights the crucial role that traditional leaders are playing, not only in facilitating hearings but also in fostering community ownership of the process,” said Mrs Mabiza.
“Their leadership has fostered trust within the communities, creating a solid foundation for national healing and reconciliation.
“Moving forward, traditional leaders will continue to be central to the reconciliation process by guiding the implementation of community-specific recommendations.”
Recognising the effectiveness of the online platform in broadening the reach for testimonies, the programme is exploring further innovations to ensure no affected family is excluded.
“Building on the success of the online platform, we recognise the diverse needs and realities of affected communities and are working closely with service providers to develop and adopt emerging technologies that respond to practical experiences in the field,” she added.
“For instance, toll-free call-in services are being explored to respond to queries and guide individuals on how to participate in the programme. The goal remains clear: to ensure that no affected family is excluded and that every voice has a safe, respectful and accessible way to be heard.”
President Mnangagwa officially launched the Gukurahundi public hearings programme in July last year. In the process, traditional leaders were empowered to conduct the hearings.
Initiated in February 2019, the Government’s approach seeks to resolve the Gukurahundi issue through an internal, home-grown process that reinforces national unity.
The Second Republic has demonstrated a strong commitment to facilitating a healing process that brings closure to past conflicts, aligning with President Mnangagwa’s vision of nation-building and fostering unity.
No comments:
Post a Comment