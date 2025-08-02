Joy as Drug Victims Reunite with Families
Sunday Mail
August 3, 2025
First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with twin daughters of one of the patients at Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre, who visited their mother alongside other relatives on Friday
Blessings Chidakwa
Sunday Mail Reporter
Jubilant scenes gripped the Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Mbare as parents and guardians of recovering drug survivors reunited with their loved ones for the first time since they began their rehabilitation journey.
Yesterday and a day before, there were tears, but not of sorrow. These were tears of thanksgiving and awe, as parents and guardians laid eyes on sons and daughters they had once feared were lost forever to drugs.
Some wept silently, others openly sobbed. A few, overcome with joy, sang and danced with unrestrained jubilation.
Others, in moments of pure celebration, were seen carrying their grown children on their backs, including one grandmother, trembling with joy, who hoisted her granddaughter onto her back in celebration.
One of the most heart-wrenching reunions was between a young recovering mother and her two-year-old twin daughters.
The moment the toddlers ran into her arms left even the strongest among the crowd teary-eyed.
Amid the hugs and high emotion stood the First Lady, not as a guest, but as a mother of the nation, moving from family to family, listening, comforting and embracing.
She was deeply immersed in each testimony, some whispered through tears, others expressed in long, trembling hugs.
For the recovering youths, the days were a chance to show their families just how far they had come physically, mentally and spiritually.
Others even pledged to personally help assist bring other drug victims to the centre.
All the drug victims, upon reuniting with their parents and guardians, began by expressing heartfelt apologies for the pain and distress they had caused while under the influence of drugs.
Dr Mnangagwa gave wise counsel to parents and guardians, encouraging them to help mould their children as they prepare to reintegrate into society.
“Now you should help them patiently during their reintegration phase. Even when your child makes a mistake, do not be harsh or remind them of their past life, correct them with love.
“As you spend time together, whether doing household chores or otherwise, do it with love, as they now need it more than ever,” she said.
Dr Mnangagwa also reminisced, sharing with parents the transformation that had taken place since the day their children were enrolled.
“When you left them, your faces were downcast with tears of sorrow, but today you are beaming with joy,” she said.
The First Lady said the centre had played its part in moulding responsible, disciplined and well-mannered children.
Parents described the reunion as nothing short of miraculous.
While smartly dressed and walking with renewed confidence, their children spoke of gratitude, of change and of dreams long buried now rising again.
Before meeting their children, the parents and guardians received counselling on how to interact with them.
This guidance was provided by counsellors, nurses and trainers who work with the children daily.
A grandparent of a girl from Kuwadzana, who had dropped out of tertiary education in her final year, could not hide her joy as she carried the girl on her back with tears of happiness.
“I am overjoyed because my granddaughter is now a transformed person. I couldn’t look her in the eye before, but now I can with pride. Thanks to our First Lady for this wonderful initiative.
“In my heart, it is my wish that she finishes her studies. I will do everything within my capacity to assist her so that she graduates and becomes someone who can be counted in life,” she said.
The student also personally pledged to complete her studies after pleading for forgiveness from her grandmother and mother, whose beaming faces made it clear they were deeply satisfied with her transformation.
“I am now ready to resume my studies and finish with dignity, as I only had one semester left. I was overwhelmed with joy meeting them. Gogo even carried me on her back, and I profoundly apologised for letting her down.
“I promised her that I will never drink alcohol again in my life, it had stolen my future,” she said.
A mother of two little twin girls sobbed as she hugged them, recounting how she had neglected and separated them, with one living with her mother and the other with her grandmother.
“When I saw my children, I was overwhelmed with joy, but also partly disturbed for having been so lost. My gratitude goes to the First Lady for transforming my life. I also thank God for loving me and giving me another chance,” she said.
Both her mother and grandmother were equally overjoyed.
“I thank Dr Mnangagwa for this wonderful, life-changing programme. My child has deeply transformed since the day I left her at the centre.
“I was taken aback by the respect she showed us today. She had no time for her children before, and we were surprised to see her hugging and feeding them. They actually thought I was their mother! The transformation is commendable,” said the mother.
A father of a daughter who once hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons cried with joy as he interacted with her, deeply shocked at how she had managed to transform.
“She was so rude that I couldn’t bear it. Together with my wife, we tried all sorts of punishment to no avail, but I was surprised by the level of respect she showed us today, including kneeling before us.
“It is clear for all to see that she is now a reformed person. I thank Dr Mnangagwa for the programme she initiated for our children, giving them a second chance. Our plea is that she learns and avoids reverting to her old peers who were a bad influence,” he said.
In a dignified manner, the daughter was over the moon as she interacted with her parents.
“I cursed them when they left me here. I was sceptical, especially because of the lies and rumours we had heard about rehabilitation. But now I feel happy to be among the chosen ones.
“I thank our First Lady for this marvellous programme, which taught us how to be responsible women, including how to do household chores, maintain hygiene and more. The Angel of Hope Foundation is indeed a life-saving angel,” she said.
Guardians of a young man who, just weeks ago, had tried every possible means to escape the centre lying about a heart problem and insisting on an appointment with his fiancée were full of praise for the First Lady.
“Three days before we brought him here, he had spent three nights hallucinating and talking to himself. It broke my heart. But what I saw today is breathtaking. He has changed.
“When we saw him walking towards us, we were in disbelief. His body, skin and tone have changed drastically for the better,” said one of his uncles.
Equally joyful, the young man said he had missed his family.
“On my first day, I lied, complaining of a heart problem. All I wanted was to escape this place. But little did I know it would be my turning point in life. My actions will speak for themselves as I continue my transformation journey.
“I feel reformed and disciplined. My perception of life has changed since the day I enrolled here. There are things I never thought I would do in life, but now I feel energetic and rejuvenated. I thank my uncles for bringing me to this place,” he said.
All the way from Chiweshe, a mother whose two sons had turned into street urchins in Harare was stunned by their transformation.
“I am glad that my son, who had been destroyed by drugs, is now a transformed person. When I spoke with him, I could feel I was talking to a changed man. His level of interaction was top-notch.
“Even his skin is glowing. This place has been a blessing to him. I have another child living on the streets. It is my hope that he, too, along with other youths into drugs, goes through the same rehabilitation process,” she said.
The eldest son, who was rehabilitated, even pledged to personally track down his younger brother so that he too could be rehabilitated.
At first, he said, “I thought vandigona only to realise vandigonera. I never dreamt of this reunion with my family. They nearly didn’t recognise me, as I have gained weight and my face has improved. I had to remind them: ‘I am your son’”.
A sister of one of the survivors recounted how her sibling, under the influence of drug abuse, would undress and bath in the living room even in the presence of men.
“She had lost all sense of privacy and shame,” the sister said. “Drugs took over her mind completely.”
The Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre, established under the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation, which can accommodate up to 200 patients, offers more than just detoxification.
It nurtures self-worth, instils discipline and helps rebuild shattered identities through therapy, education and structured routines.
Indeed, in the heart of Mbare, what bloomed on that day was not just joy, but a reminder that redemption is always within reach and sometimes, all it needs is someone to believe.
No comments:
Post a Comment