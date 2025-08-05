Addis Light Rail Achieves Key Maintenance, Infrastructure Milestones
August 5, 2025
ADDIS ABABA–Ethiopia has made a significant progress in maintenance and infrastructure development to improve rail transport in the capital city, the Addis Ababa Light Rail (AALR) announced.
Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau, AALR CEO BerhanuAbeba revealed that the number of operational trains has increased from 13 to 19 by the end of the recently concluded Ethiopian fiscal year.
This improvement, he said, was made possible through internal capacity-building and efficient use of technical resources.
“At the beginning of the fiscal year, we had only 13 trains in service. Through internal efforts and strategic resource management, we successfully restored and deployed six additional trains, bringing the total to 19 by year’s end,” Berhanu stated.
In terms of financial performance, AALR generated 257 million Birr in revenue, an increase of approximately 85 percent compared to the previous year. The CEO attributed this growth to improved service delivery and operational efficiency.
In addition to rehabilitating trains, AALR has also carried out upgrades at several rail crossings across the city. “By leveraging internal capabilities, we completed key crossing improvements, significantly enhancing both commuter safety and service reliability,” Berhanu added.
According to the CEO, the developments mark a turning point for the Addis Ababa Light Rail system, which has been operational for over a decade but has suffered from years of underinvestment and neglect. Currently, the system transports around 60,000 passengers daily.
According to Berhanu, efforts by the city administration and the federal government have intensified in recent years, focusing on restoring the system to its intended performance standards.
Passenger numbers are also on the rise. In 2024, approximately 13 million passengers used the light rail. That number increased to 16.5 million by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, he noted.
Despite these improvements, challenges remain. Of the 41 trains in the AALR fleet, only 19 are currently in operation. However, plans are underway to rehabilitate additional trains. “By 2026, we aim to have 25 trains operational,” the CEO announced.
These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to ensure that the Addis Ababa Light Rail becomes a more reliable and efficient mode of transportation for the city’s growing population, he concluded.
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 5 AUGUST 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment