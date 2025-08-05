Somalia’s Camel Milk Industry Boosts Nutrition
August 5, 2025
-Jobs with modern dairy expansion
ADDIS ABABA– Somalia is experiencing a camel milk revolution as commercial dairy farms emerge across the country, bringing improved nutrition, job opportunities, and renewed interest in one of the nation’s most traditional resources.
At the forefront is Beder Camel Farm, located near Mogadishu, which has become a leading producer of camel milk and the first in the country to establish a yogurt processing facility. The farm, which holds an estimated 40 percent share of Somalia’s camel milk market, employs nearly 200 full-time staff and additional seasonal workers.
“Each camel now produces up to 10 liters of milk daily , twice the output of traditional herding methods,” said Abdirisak Mire Hashi (DVM), veterinarian and farm manager. He attributed the increase to improved veterinary care, high-quality feed, and modern milking techniques. “If we modernize how we raise camels and handle the milk, we can create jobs, improve nutrition, and build pride in our local products.”
With over 7 million camels ,the highest number globally, Somalia has long relied on camels for subsistence. However, most of their milk has historically gone unprocessed or remained inaccessible to urban consumers. The rise of commercial camel dairies aims to close that gap.
According to Beder Farm CEO Jama Omar, the company began operations in 2006, when commercial camel milk production was virtually unknown in Somalia. Today, the farm supplies pasteurized milk and yogurt to supermarkets across Mogadishu under the “Beder” brand.
The farm’s new yogurt factory, staffed by trained technicians, processes fresh camel milk in sterilized stainless steel vats. Kenyan-born food engineer Nelson Njoki Githu, who oversees production, said the product meets an important nutritional need.
“Camel milk has lower lactose than cow milk, making it suitable for lactose-intolerant consumers. It also contains higher levels of vitamin C, iron, and zinc,” he said.
Nutrition experts say the yogurt offers significant health benefits. “It is rich in magnesium and calcium for bone health, and contains B12, C, and D vitamins, plus probiotics that support gut health,” noted Yahye Sholle( DVM), a Mogadishu-based nutritionist.
To expand access, the farm is working to establish milk collection points outside the capital and train pastoralists on hygiene and quality standards to ensure milk safety and marketability.
Government officials have expressed support for the industry’s expansion. “The benefits of camel milk are countless,” said Kasim Abdi Moalim (DVM), Director of Animal Health at Somalia’s Ministry of Livestock. “We are finalizing a master investment plan and have drafted a Dairy Act to support the livestock sector.”
He noted that camel milk is also gaining commercial value internationally, including in cosmetics, and urged Somalia to capitalize on its comparative advantage.
With investments in modern production, infrastructure, and policy support, Somalia’s camel milk sector is being reshaped from traditional practice into a strategic industry—one with the potential to improve livelihoods and national health.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 5 AUGUST 2025
