African, Caribbean Leaders Gather in Accra for Prosperity-driven Politics
August 14, 2025
“Our people do not ask us to perform politics for its own sake,” Ghanaian Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang told representatives of political parties from Africa and the Caribbean who gathered in the capital Accra from August 12 to 14.
“They deserve politics that translates into food security, decent jobs, functional schools, accessible health care, efficient infrastructure, security, and justice” she spoke poignantly.
Over a hundred political parties from across the continent and the Caribbean are in attendance at the three-day event, that is going to wrap up today. The conference dwells on the resonant theme: “From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa’s Development and Economic Transformation.”
This high-profile gathering is a collaborative effort between the Africa Governance Center, an independent think tank based in Accra, and the government of Ghana.
The summit comes at a pivotal moment for Africa. Many nations are grappling with deep-seated political instability, persistent economic hardship, and widespread public dissatisfaction. These issues, as recognized by attendees, are often rooted in a fundamental breakdown of trust between citizens and their governments, fuelled by unfulfilled promises and a systemic failure by ruling parties to deliver on their mandates. The prevailing sentiment is a shared acknowledgment that the old ways of conducting politics marked by rivalry and zero-sum thinking are no longer sustainable.
Hosted under the high patronage of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, the summit aims to move beyond political rhetoric and establish a concrete framework for collaboration.
In her opening remarks, Edite Ten Jua, the Executive Secretary of the African Political Parties Initiative (APPI), described the summit not just as a meeting, but as a critical space for “engagement, consensus, and political culture building.”
She emphasized on its essential role in shaping Africa’s democratic landscape and political future, addressing a diverse audience of political leaders, policymakers, and international delegates.
Naana Opoku-Agyemang further underscored the need to avoid the pitfalls of divisive partisan politics, cautioning that political power must never be pursued at the expense of social cohesion and peace. Her remarks served as a powerful reminder that the ultimate measure of any political system is its ability to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.
The event has attracted a high-level delegation, featuring party delegates and government officials from 34 African countries. Notable attendees include Carlos Vila Nova, the President of Sao Tome and Principe, and Adem Farah, the Vice President of Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party. He delivered a compelling speech that resonated with many in the audience.
In his address, Adem passionately urged political leaders to transcend the traditional confines of “zero-sum politics,” where one party’s gain is seen as another’s loss. “The future of our continent depends on the choices we as political leaders make today,” he emphasized. He described how for too long, politics in many African nations has been consumed by power struggles and short-term agendas that drain national energy. “We must move beyond zero-sum thinking, seeing political parties not as ends in themselves, but as instruments for inclusive, prosperous and peaceful nations,” he stated.
His speech was a call to action for a fundamental shift in political philosophy. Adem shared Ethiopia’s own journey of political development as a case study, highlighting the guiding principle of “Medemer,” a term which roughly translates to “synergy.” He explained that this philosophy, articulated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, was central to Ethiopia’s political reforms. “The Prosperity Party was not born merely as a merger of organizations,” Adem explained. “It was the conscious choice to replace narrow identity politics with a unifying multinational vision.” This approach, he noted, has fostered unity among political actors by focusing on shared agendas and collective goals, offering a compelling alternative to the divisive politics that have plagued many African nations.
To demonstrate the practical application of this philosophy, Adem provided concrete examples from Ethiopia’s current political landscape. He noted that despite the Prosperity Party securing a majority in national elections, it has intentionally included opposition party leaders in the government cabinet.
Currently, four ministers and three state ministers serving in Ethiopia’s federal government were drawn from opposition political parties. This deliberate strategy, he underlined, is crucial for building national consensus, an element he described as essential for achieving sustainable development and lasting peace.
Beyond inter-party collaboration, Adem also highlighted Ethiopia’s significant strides in promoting inclusivity. He shared that the country has made a concerted effort to achieve gender balance within its federal cabinet, with an impressive 50 per cent of ministers being women. He also pointed to initiatives aimed at empowering the youth in leadership, stating that 49 per cent of leadership positions across the country’s administrative structure are held by young people. These examples served to showcase that a commitment to inclusivity and shared governance is not just a theoretical concept but a practical, achievable reality that can lead to more stable and representative governments.
As the summit proceeds into its final day, the delegates continue to engage in intensive sessions focused on crafting a new roadmap for Africa’s political future. The discussions have been wide-ranging, covering topics from economic diversification and regional integration to the strengthening of democratic institutions and the fight against corruption.
The presence of Caribbean nations has added an important dimension, offering opportunities for shared experiences and solutions to common challenges faced by developing nations across the global south. The hope is that the conversations sparked there will not fade after the closing ceremony but will translate into a sustained movement toward collaboration, peace, and shared prosperity.
All eyes will be on whether the goodwill and consensus building witnessed in Accra can lead to concrete, actionable commitments that will help reshape Africa’s political future and usher in a more stable and prosperous era for its people. The stakes are high, and the expectation is that the leaders gathered there will rise to the occasion, proving that true prosperity can indeed emerge from a new kind of politics one built on synergy and collaboration rather than division.
BY EYUEL KIFLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 14 AUGUST 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment