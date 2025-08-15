ACS2: A Pathway to Regreening Africa
As a country of origin and the diplomatic capital of Africa and seat of the African Union Headquarters, as well as a symbol of independence and promoter of pan- Africanism, Ethiopia represents the unity and shared vision needed to address climate change.
Ethiopia has a longstanding commitment for green growth and climate policy and actions across sectors, including Green Legacy, Renewable Energy and a pioneer country to promote e-mobility. Addis Ababa’s high altitude and commitment to green development make it the perfect host for the historic gathering of ACS2.
In 2011, Ethiopia adopted a Climate Resilient Green Economy Policy and Strategy, pioneering an economic development program that is based on a carbon-free economy by 2030. Over the last seven years, the country has developed a carbon-free energy policy basing its energy sources on renewable resources like hydropower, wind farm development, generation of solar energy and geothermal resources and more.
In the current Ethiopian fiscal year, Ethiopia has hosted 135 small and bigger-scale conferences, global summits and regional gatherings that have not only proved the nation’s full commitment to curbing climate change and its effects, but also promoted food security and the objectives of Tourism Ethiopia.
Ethiopia has recently broken her own record of planting trees in a single day by conducting mass mobilization of planting more than 700 million trees of all types.
A number of chilling factors explain why Africa is the most vulnerable confinement when it comes to the devastating effects of climate change. Africa has warmed faster than the global average about +0.3 °C per decade between 1991 and 2023, with North Africa warming especially rapidly at +0.4 °C per decade.
The warmest decade on record just passed, with elevated sea-surface temperatures and marine heat waves impacting regions around the continent. Since 1984, the continent has faced 1,865 climate-related disasters, amounting to US $53 billion in direct losses and affecting over 700 million people.
Moreover, over 250 million Africans live under high water stress, with up to 700 million projected to face displacement from water scarcity by 2030. According to the World Metrological Organization, African agriculture, heavily reliant on rain and accounting for the bulk of rural livelihoods, has seen a 34% decline in productivity growth since 1961 due to climate change.
Projections suggest that yields for main crops like millet, maize, wheat, and rice could fall by ~15% in Sub Saharan Africa by 2050 if mitigating factors like carbon fertilization aren’t realized.
African countries lose 2–5% of GDP annually due to climate extremes, and often allocate up to 9% of national budgets to manage these crises.
The annual adaptation cost is estimated at USD 30–50 billion, roughly 2–3% of regional GDP, over the next decade. According to the World Bank, climate change-driven internal migration could affect up to 86 million Africans by 2050, particularly in hotspots like West Africa and the Lake Victoria Basin.
Climate finance flowing to Africa increased from USD 29.5 billion (2019/20) to USD 43.7 billion (2021/22)—a 48% rise— but still falls far short of what’s needed to meet Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
To fully meet adaptation and mitigation goals, annual climate finance must quadruple through 2030, yet only 18–20% of needed funds are being met.
Multi-billion-dollar adaptation initiatives like the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program ($25 billion) aim to scale action— but global financial support remains inconsistent.
Climate shocks have exacerbated displacement, particularly in the Sahel and Horn of Africa, where drought, desertification, and reduced land productivity fuel tensions.
Desertification affects ~45% of African land, with over 55% at high or extremely high risk, significantly harming food security and biodiversity. Declining agricultural productivity, coupled with resource scarcity, heightens the risk of conflict between herders and farmers across vulnerable regions. The following is a brief description of the African Climate Summit 2 to be hosted by Ethiopia from 8-10 September 2025.
How does climate change affect biodiversity status in Africa? Some suggestions could be considered.
According to the IPCC, due to 2 °C of global warming, an estimated 11.6% of African species are at risk of global extinction, making Africa one of the most vulnerable continents. At 1.5 °C warming, more than 10% of plant, insect, and vertebrate species face local extinction across over 90% of the continent; beyond 2 °C, that risk exceeds 50% in about 18% of areas. With warming of over 4 °C, more than 50% of species may face local extinction in 45–73% of African land areas.
Specific populations are already under severe threat: Ethiopian endemics like the White tailed Swallow and Ethiopian Bush crow may lose up to 84–90% of their range by 2070, likely driving them toward extinction in the wild.
Africa’s rainforest regions, especially the Congo Basin, are warming significantly— some projections suggest a 3–4 °C increase by 2100—which jeopardizes climatic stability and biodiversity.
According to Climate Action Africa, in East Africa, ocean warming and acidification have already triggered mass coral bleaching, decimating up to 90% of coral reefs in some regions. The western Indian Ocean has seen a ~20% decline in phytoplankton biomass since the 1960s, disrupting marine food webs and reducing key fisheries like tuna.
A stark example: in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, over 350 elephants died in a single event after drinking water contaminated by climate-driven blue-green algae blooms—a phenomenon increasingly linked to climate extremes. Across regions like Kruger National Park, prolonged droughts impact food and water availability, threatening iconic species such as elephants, rhinos, and lions.
The loss of forests and degraded soils— aggravated by climate change—exacerbates habitat fragmentation and biodiversity loss. The Congo Basin rainforest alone absorbs 4% of global carbon emissions and supports millions of people. Biodiversity erosion heightens risks to food security, resource conflicts, human health (including zoonotic disease outbreaks), and societal stability.
The Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2) is hosted by the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in collaboration with the African Union (AU). The GoE and AU are committed for advancing Africa’s climate agenda and sustainable development priorities.
Climate change is putting communities, economies and investments at risk across the African continent. Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS-2) is a critical milestone on the road to COP30 for Africa to articulate its priorities and commitments – championing home-grown solutions that are driving adaptation and systems-level shifts.
ACS-2 is a platform for unifying Africa’s voice and leadership in global climate action, advancing African-led climate solutions and catalyzing bold financial and political commitments. At ACS-2, climate leaders will champion new global financing systems, and accelerate climate adaptation, mitigation, and green growth. The summit also seeks to empower communities, especially youth and indigenous groups— while fostering fair partnerships and multilateral cooperation. ACS-2 aims to position Africa not only as a frontline region of climate impacts, but as a powerhouse of global climate solutions.
The Africa Climate Summit (ACS) is uniting African leaders, policymakers, youth, civil society, development partners, and the private sector to shape a unified African stance on the global climate agenda. The Summit will serve as a catalyst for bold commitments, transformative partnerships, and innovative solutions that address the continent’s most pressing climate challenges. The Summit will highlight the climate, mobility, security nexus as a path to mobilize finance for Africa’s resilient development
Under the theme of Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development, the summit is bringing together leaders, policymakers, financiers, youth, innovators, academics, civil society, and the media.
ACS-2 will spotlight the shifts needed to drive Africa towards a green, prosperous and climate-resilient future: climate finance, nature-based solutions, renewable energy, sustainable food systems, green cities, e-mobility, and indigenous knowledge.
Key outcomes include a unified African position for COP 30, new partnerships, innovation showcases, and commitments to climate finance cumulating in the Addis Ababa Declaration on Climate Change.
On the first day of the summit, nature and technology-based solutions to drive de-carbonization, green growth, and resilient infrastructure will be discussed. On September 9, issues related to Adaptation and resilience, spotlighting Africa’s climate risks and scalable responses. On the 10th of September, climate finance and African-led solutions, shifting from aid to investment in local innovations, is a topic to be discussed on the last day.
The Summit will advocate for early warning systems that boost preparedness and resilience, and mobilize climate adaptation finance.
Climate services enable informed decisions and adaptation, offering strong potential to attract climate finance and reduce the cost of inaction. This august gathering fosters global partnerships and NDC coordination to strengthen capacity and develop resilient climate projects. It will spotlight nature-based solutions as key climate adaptation pathways for Africa, boosting resilience and providing a host of ecosystem and social benefits.
ACS2 will spotlight innovation and tech as drivers of emission cuts and climate resilience, enabled by finance and policy support. The Summit will explore pathways for a just transition for Africa cutting emissions in key sectors while promoting inclusive, low-carbon growth with climate finance support.
In addition, it will feature tools and approaches to boost climate finance and unlock new investment opportunities.
The Summit will explore how to boost private sector climate action through clear taxonomies, investable projects, and SME support.
During this summit, participants from Africa and various climates-related global organizations will pay visits to various projects that showcase measures taken by the people and Government of Ethiopia to curb the effects of climate change. Ethiopia is expected to share its achievements on how the country has embarked on fighting the effects of climate change by developing a green economy.
This summit will certainly be another important occasion on which conference tourism will flourish.
BY SOLOMON DIBABA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 15 AUGUST 2025
