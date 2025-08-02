ANC NEC Says This Weekend's Meeting is Above Reviewing GNU
FILE: ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 13 March 2025. Picture: Spamandla Dlamini/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said this weekend’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is not about reviewing the Government of National Unity (GNU).
Its Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, said discussions should not be about doing away with the GNU, adding that should it be raised, it will be discussed.
The ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA), the bigger parties in the national coalition, have had a series of public spats that saw the budget proposal being presented at least three times.
This led to members in both parties expressing a desire to walk away from the GNU.
A packed NEC agenda awaits the ANC this weekend, which will include an assessment of the GNU and ways to strengthen the coalition government.
The ANC will wade through issues including the United States (US) tariffs, the state of local government and a move by its alliance partner to go at it alone in next year’s municipal polls.
Mbalula said, "We’ve met with the SACP [South African Communist Party], what then do we need to do as the ANC with regards to the response we are getting from the SACP, which in the main is saying no retreat - no surrender."
Mbalula said two integrity commission reports will also be tabled on Saturday.
However, none will speak to embattled Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
