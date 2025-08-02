ANC: Trump's Decisions on Reciprocal Tariffs Expected
On Thursday, Trump announced he was imposing 30% tariffs on South Africa, which will come into effect on 4 August.
African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula on a National Working Committee visit to the Western Cape on 20 July 2025. Picture: X/ @MYANC
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decisions on the reciprocal tariffs come as no surprise.
And while the ANC said it's leaving it to the government to wade through the choppy economic waters, its secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, said the matter is definitely on the agenda.
“We will, among others, discuss the implications of the tariff increase, in terms of the economic trajectory and the path forward, how it impacts our economy, and what the options [are].”
Despite concerns from some, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg, Mbalula insists the City of Johannesburg is and will be ready to hold the much-anticipated G20 Summit later in 2025. He has also shared his thoughts on news from the US president that he might not make it to the country to participate in the event himself.
“They’ve now decided to not send the head of state of America; they decided to send somebody because South Africa will hand over to the United States with regard to the G20, our government must deal with that.”
