China Says Position on US Ties, Trade Issues Remains Consistent and Clear: FM on Question of China-US Trade Truce by 90 Days
By Global Times
Aug 12, 2025 06:41 PM
When asked to comment on the extension of the trade truce between China and the US, the US' executive order which states that the US continues to have discussions with China to "address the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns," and Trump's comment which highlighted what he called his good relationship with Chinese leader, Chinese FM spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that China's Ministry of Commerce has released information on the economic and trade talks between China and the US in Stockholm.
"For anything specific, I'd refer you to competent authorities. China's position on its relations with the US and on the economic and trade issues between the two countries is consistent and clear," Lin said.
