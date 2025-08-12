Chinese FM Responds to Question About Upcoming Trump-Putin Talks Excluding Ukraine and EU
By Global Times
Aug 12, 2025 06:30 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian
When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to meet on August 15 to discuss the Ukraine issue, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Union representatives have not been invited to this negotiation, whether the Chinese side will consider agreements, made behind the backs of other countries acceptable, fair and binding on such countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis, and is glad to see Russia and the US keep in contact, improve their relations and advance the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
"We hope all parties concerned and stakeholders will take part in the negotiation process in due course and reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to parties concerned at an early date," Lin said.
