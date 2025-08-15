Chinese FM Responds to India's Reported Efforts for Easier Access to Chinese Rare Earth Magnets at Upcoming SCO Summit
Aug 15, 2025 07:06 PM
When asked whether China can confirm that India is looking for easier access to Chinese rare earth magnets and the issue is likely to come up in talks between Indian and Chinese leaders on the sidelines of SCO summit, Lin Jian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Friday "I'd refer you to competent authorities for specifics."
