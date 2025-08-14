Cuba and Vietnam Strengthen Ties in Legal Assistance
Both nations signed a cooperation agreement regarding the matter
Author: René Tamayo León | internet@granma.cu
August 12, 2025 08:08:22
This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Cuba and Vietnam Photo: Estudios Revolución
The important relationship in the field of justice that exists between Cuba and Vietnam, as part of their socialist construction processes, was highlighted by First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, when he received comrade Nguyen Hai Ninh, Minister of Justice of the brotherly Indochinese country.
Welcoming him at the Palace of the Revolution on Monday, the Head of State emphasized that these exchanges have been strengthened in recent years and now mark a milestone with the signing of an agreement for technical assistance.
Díaz-Canel reviewed the close ties of friendship and collaboration between the two socialist nations, between their parties, governments, and peoples. These are historic relations, he said, based on the friendship between Ho Chi Minh and other Vietnamese leaders, and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.
These ties, he added, continue to be consolidated with the consensus reached with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to whom he conveyed warm greetings and recalled, incidentally, that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh said that his visit and the signing of the technical assistance agreement are part of the implementation of the instructions and follow-up to Comrade To Lam's visit to Cuba last September.
He agreed on the symbolism of such actions taking place in the context of the 65th anniversary of the official establishment of bilateral relations and the Vietnam-Cuba Year of Friendship, said the minister, who was also accompanied by his country's Ambassador to the Island, Le Quang Long, and other officials from his ministry.
The Cuban president had previously stressed the importance of exchanges of experiences between the two justice systems in terms of the processes of monitoring the laws they pass and regulatory construction.
Previously, the Vietnamese leader was received by his Cuban counterpart, Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, with whom he signed an agreement between the Government of Cuba and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the implementation of the Technical Assistance Project to the Ministry of Justice (Minjus, for its Spanish acronym) to strengthen its capacity for lawmaking and service delivery.
After signing the document, both parties agreed that it will have a positive impact on the exercise of the powers conferred on Minjus and on improving the quality of its responsibilities to the population.
Since 2013, following the signing of the Framework Cooperation Agreement between the two nations, various agreements have been signed to promote training and exchanges of professionals in the registry and notary sector, the computerization of services, the study of legislative techniques, and the exchange of experiences and bibliographic material.
No comments:
Post a Comment