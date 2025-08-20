DR Congo, M23 Militants Fail to Finalize Peace Deal in Doha
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Aug 2025 22:32
M23 militants suspend peace talks with DR Congo in Qatar, citing violations of the recent ceasefire amid intensified clashes in North and South Kivu.
The M23, the main militant group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, has abandoned peace talks with the government, stating it will not return to negotiations unless authorities fully adhere to the terms of a previous ceasefire agreement.
Clashes between government forces and the M23 militants intensified in January as the armed group seized control of extensive territories in the mineral-rich eastern region, before both parties reached a ceasefire agreement during talks in Qatar last month, which was meant to pave the way for a lasting peace settlement.
The M23 announced on Monday that its delegation had not returned to Qatar as scheduled for the resumption of peace talks, with the group's spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, telling the BBC's Great Lakes service that the Congolese government's actions demonstrate it "doesn't want peace," casting doubt on the future of negotiations.
Kanyuka accused Congolese authorities of violating the ceasefire agreement's terms, claiming government forces had persisted in attacking militant positions despite the pact's requirement for both sides to halt hostilities, while the DR Congo military firmly rejected these allegations.
On the other side, Congo has accused M23 forces of launching attacks on a near-daily basis in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.
Deal severed
The Qatar-brokered peace agreement was expected to be finalized by Monday, following reports from an unnamed Qatari official who informed AFP on Sunday that a draft deal had already been circulated to both the DR Congo government and the M23 militants for review.
This ceasefire agreement coincides with a separate US-mediated peace deal between DR Congo and Rwanda in June, despite ongoing accusations from the Congolese government, the United Nations, and multiple Western nations that Rwanda continues to provide support to the M23 militants. Despite participating in the Washington peace talks, Rwanda continues to deny any connection with the M23 armed group.
The Washington-brokered agreement was praised by President Donald Trump as a "glorious triumph" that potentially opens doors for US interests to tap into DR Congo's extensive mineral resources, representing yet another attempt in a decades-long series of unsuccessful peace initiatives in the conflict-ridden region.
