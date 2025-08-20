Zimbabwe Women Dominate Bulawayo Poly 96th Graduation Ceremony
Online Chronicle
August 21, 2025
Raymond Jaravaza, ray.jaravaza@chronicle.co.zw
FEMALE graduands dominated the 96th Bulawayo Polytechnic College graduation ceremony yesterday, where the guest of honour, Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, presided over the awarding of certificates to 2 049 female graduands compared to 1 641 males.
A total of 3 690 students graduated from the Bulawayo Polytechnic, recording a pass rate of 78 percent.
Of these 2 756 graduands were drawn from the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO), comprising 1 341 females and 1 450 males.
A total of 436 students graduated in short courses (155 males and 246 females).
In the Integrated Skills Expansion Outreach Programme (ISEOP), 498 students were awarded certificates (145 males and 353 females).
Bulawayo Polytechnic’s overall enrolment figures for 2025 improved significantly from 5 079 last year to 6 295 this year, comprising 3 720 males and 2 ,575 females.
Mrs Chiedza Masanganise, Bulawayo Polytechnic Principal, said 78 percent of the institution’s students study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related courses.
“From Bulawayo Polytechnic’s total enrolment in 2025, 4 935 students are enrolled in STEM courses, showing a strong uptake in science and technology fields.
“We are also proud of the growing enrolments at Plumtree Polytechnic (34 students) and Binga Industrial Training Centre (24 students), both showing great community acceptance.
“Bulawayo Polytechnic has employed 30 students; 16 males and 14 females, on the work for fees programmes. They are deployed in various departments within the institution,” said Mrs Masanganise.
By enrolling students from Plumtree Polytechnic and Binga Industrial Training Centre, Bulawayo Polytechnic is cementing its role as a mentor institution that continues to drive decentralised education and skills development in the region.
“Bulawayo Polytechnic has firmly established itself as a pillar of technical and vocational education in Zimbabwe, not only through the training of skilled graduands but also through tangible infrastructural and community development projects that reflect its broader national mandate,” she said.
By early morning yesterday, thousands of family and friends of graduands were trickling in to be part of the proceedings that marked a milestone in the lives of the 3 690 graduands.
As the crowd waited for invited dignitaries to arrive, the 3 600-plus graduands did not wait for an invitation to create a carnival atmosphere as they took to their feet and danced to the latest tunes belted by the entertainment crew.
Deputy Minister Sibanda was welcomed by Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, who also took the opportunity to introduce another dignitary, the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Albert Nguluvhe, who graced the occasion.
In his address to graduands, Deputy Minister Sibanda said Bulawayo Polytechnic has embraced its mandate of ensuring that graduands are not just academically proficient but are practically equipped to contribute to Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda.
“The Government has prioritised the reconfiguration of our education system from being overly theoretical in orientation to being practically relevant, innovation-driven and economically empowering,” he said.
“The country has moved beyond education for certification to education for production because that is where the future of Zimbabwe lies.”
Deputy Minister Sibanda said Zimbabwe is rich in culture, natural resources, and indigenous knowledge and called on graduands to leverage these assets to create solutions that are unique to solving problems found in the country for economic prosperity.
Deputy minister Simelisizwe Sibanda
“We must decolonise our thinking and develop technologies that reflect our heritage.
“The days of relying on foreign-imported ideas, technologies, and manpower are behind us,” he said.
“Zimbabwe shall be built by its people. Ilizwe lizakwakhiwa ngabanikazi balo using its resources and that includes intellectual, scientific and technological resources.”
He called on graduands to be job creators by using the skills and expertise that they learnt during their studies at Bulawayo Polytechnic instead of seeking employment.
“Innovation must lead to industrialisation, production and national self-reliance and that is why the Government calls upon graduands not to queue for jobs but to create them,” said Deputy Minister Sibanda.
“The era of entitlement is over. The era of innovation has begun.”
As the proceedings continued in the afternoon, it was time for hard work, perseverance and dedication to pay as outstanding graduands in various fields such as Adult Education, Electrical and Civil Engineering, Logistics and Transport Management, Applied Science, Banking and Finance, Plumbing and Drain Laying, among other faculties, were presented with individual awards.
Numerous companies sponsored the individual awards.
As the rest of the graduands soaked in the moment that will forever define their academic careers, the outstanding graduands were each called to the podium to receive their awards as the crowds cheered them on and ululated in celebration.
Ms Ashley Tanaka Saushoma, awarded the Best Student in Pastry and Professional Cookery, said she was elated for the recognition of her hard work in her studies.
Mr Timothy Sibanda, who excelled in the Plumbing and Drain Laying course, said he was hesitant to take up a practical course but was convinced by his family that it was his gateway to entrepreneurship.
“My dream is to start my own company, but for now I will look for a job, save money and start buying my tools and look for clients that I can do some jobs for,” said Mr Sibanda.
Minister Nguluvhe and Deputy Minister Sibanda handed over the awards to the outstanding graduands.
