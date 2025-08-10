Egypt Frees Commander of Sudanese Pro-army Militia, Commander Says
Al-Misbah Abu Zaid Talha
August 10, 2025 (CAIRO) – The commander of a prominent Islamist militia fighting alongside Sudan’s army said on Sunday Egyptian authorities had freed him after nearly a week in detention in Cairo.
Al-Misbah Abu Zaid Talha, leader of the al-Baraa bin Malik Brigade, said in a statement on his Facebook page that he had been taken to a hospital following his release.
In the post, Talha said an investigation had proven his “complete innocence” of unspecified charges. He described his detention as a “normal procedure” that resulted from “false reports orchestrated by the enemies of Sudan” to tarnish the army and its allies.
Neither the Egyptian nor the Sudanese governments have commented publicly on the arrest, which had prompted Talha’s followers to threaten protests outside the Egyptian embassy in Sudan to demand his release.
The brigade, which has ties to Sudan’s Islamic Movement, is one of several armed groups fighting alongside the army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
While Talha’s statement did not detail the accusations against him, sources had told Sudan Tribune that Egyptian authorities held reservations about several of the commander’s activities.
Talha added that Sudan’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy Yasir al-Atta, and other senior military officials had followed his case, underscoring his influence within the pro-army camp.
