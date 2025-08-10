CPP Figure Calls Helicopter Crash Divine Warning on Ghana Mining
By News Ghana
August 9, 2025
A Ghanaian opposition politician has described last week’s fatal helicopter crash, which killed eight officials during an anti-illegal mining mission, as a divine warning to end galamsey.
Kwame Jantuah of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) urged President John Mahama’s administration to treat the tragedy as a national turning point.
Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Jantuah framed the accident as a spiritual wake-up call. “God is warning us about galamsey,” he contended.
“We’ve been pussyfooting around it. Maybe He needed us to sit up—if we don’t act, we’re heading to a point of no return.” He questioned whether lessons were learned from past crashes, citing a similar incident under former President Kufuor that claimed five lives.
Jantuah proposed that any memorial for the victims should symbolize Ghana’s final push against illegal mining. “If we build a monument, it must tell us this stops now.
These men laid down their lives for us to end this nonsensical thing,” he implored, stressing that eight deaths should never repeat for galamsey.
He called on President Mahama elected in 2024 alongside Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to convene former leaders and traditional rulers like the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
“The way this incident united Ghanaians, we must now sit together to fight this,” Jantuah urged, advocating a non-partisan strategy against the environmental scourge.
