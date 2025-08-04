Egypt, Uganda Hold Talks on Water Security, Regional Cooperation
Monday 4 Aug 2025
Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and Minister of Water Resources, Hani Sewilam, held talks in Kampala on Monday with Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello, focusing on water security, regional developments, and strengthening bilateral ties.
During the visit, Abdelatty handed over a grant of agricultural equipment and light transport vehicles to a Ugandan NGO supporting youth and small-scale farmers.
According to foreign ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to deepening its historical relationship with Uganda and boosting political and economic cooperation.
He expressed support for Uganda’s participation in a development project financing mechanism for southern Nile Basin countries, established by Egypt.
Abdelatty also underscored Egypt’s readiness to expand technical cooperation with Uganda across infrastructure, energy, investment, and development sectors.
He called for increased access to Egyptian goods in Ugandan markets and affirmed Egyptian companies’ willingness to contribute to Uganda’s development, in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s priorities—particularly in infrastructure, water, energy and pharmaceuticals.
Abdelatty highlighted the role of Egyptian companies operating across the continent, noting Uganda’s participation in training programmes run by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD), which Ugandan officials described as valuable support for capacity building.
The meeting also addressed water security in the Nile Basin.
Abdelatty stressed the importance of cooperation based on international law and reiterated Egypt’s rejection of unilateral actions in the Eastern Nile Basin that violate international law, saying Cairo would take “all necessary measures” to protect its water security.
Sewilam outlined existing bilateral cooperation on water projects and reiterated that respecting international law is fundamental to ensuring shared benefits for all Nile Basin countries.
The two sides also discussed regional developments, particularly the situation in Somalia and the ongoing deployment of the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in which both Egypt and Uganda participate.
Abdelatty stressed the need to preserve the unity and stability of Somalia and Sudan, support national institutions, and promote peace and development across the continent.
The Kampala visit followed Abdelatty’s recent tour of five West African countries—Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and Senegal—aimed at strengthening ties and enhancing coordination on counterterrorism in the Sahel region.
