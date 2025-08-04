Egyptians Begin Voting in a Senate Election With Looming Concerns Over Economy
By FATMA KHALED and MOHAMED WAGDY
11:07 AM EDT, August 4, 2025
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians on Monday began voting for candidates to the Senate, a consultative upper chamber of the parliament that helps a much powerful lower house to advise on key legislation, policies, and constitutional matters.
There were some 63 million people eligible to vote at over 8,000 polling stations across the nation of 116 million in northeastern Africa. Voting will continue through Tuesday.
Voters are expected to elect 200 candidates to the 300-seat body for five-year terms, with the other senators appointed by the president. Results will be announced on Aug. 12.
The election comes at a time of frustration for many. A stagnant economy has left Egyptians grappling with soaring inflation as they navigate rising daily costs for food and fuel.
Sherine Abdel Azim, a candidate running on behalf of the Free Egyptians Party, which is known to be a liberal party, told The Associated Press that while some voters she met knew which party they’d support, others annulled their votes without stating any reason.
She also said she spoke with voters who don’t have a certain candidate in mind but are participating to show support for the government, especially in its solidarity with Gaza in Israel’s war with Hamas. Gaza borders Egypt, which is home to millions of people descended from the Palestinians who were expelled or fled from what is now Israel.
Abdel Azim, who’s also a deputy editor-in-chief of state-run Ahram newspaper, said she was encouraged to nominate herself as part of her political career, which kicked off in 2012, in the wake of the Arab Spring and the ouster of former president Hosni Mubarak.
“I wasn’t fulfilled in just sharing my opinions on social media or through journalism. I wanted to have a voice inside the Senate,” she said.
She is one of over 400 candidates running in this election.
Abdel Azim said she’d visited several districts of Cairo, including the densely populated areas of Materya, Ain Shams, Gamelya, Ain Shams, and Al-Azhar. She said voters there were especially concerned about healthcare in hospitals, medical insurance, and the disturbance caused by the increasing number of tuk-tuks, or motorized three-wheelers, in some areas.
The new rental law is another major issue in the election. The law was amended last month, allowing landlords to raise rents that were fixed for decades, based on old contracts.
“These are rightful demands coming from average citizens who love their country, but want to feel supported in these matters,” Abdel Azim said.
It is the second election to the Senate, which was created in constitutional changes in 2019 with the stated aim of improving political participation. However, critics blasted many of the other changes, which allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030 and broaden the military’s role.
Egyptians abroad were eligible to vote at consulates across 117 countries on Friday and Saturday.
FATMA KHALED
Khaled is based in the Middle East region. She covers humanitarian crises, conflict, among other news beats for The Associated Press.
