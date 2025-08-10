Ghana Gender Minister Faces Fire Over Delayed Response to Child Deaths
By News Ghana
August 10, 2025
Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, is under intense public pressure following her ministry’s slow reaction to a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 15 children.
Critics accuse the ministry of neglecting its core mandate after failing to issue any public statement of concern for nearly two weeks after the July 28th incident.
The stark contrast with a swift ministry statement issued for another recent tragedy involving eight adult fatalities has fueled public anger and accusations of discriminatory treatment.
Social media platforms have erupted with demands for President Mahama to dismiss Dr. Lartey. Many argue the delayed response reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the ministry’s role in safeguarding children and addressing critical social issues.
Critics contend the ministry should have been proactive in offering condolences and support to the bereaved families immediately.
The eventual statement, released on August 8th – eleven days after the accident – was widely seen as too little, too late, deepening the sense of neglect.
The backlash extends beyond the minister herself. Calls are growing for a complete overhaul of the ministry’s communications office, deemed ineffective for failing to monitor media coverage and respond appropriately to urgent national issues.
The perception that the ministry prioritized one tragedy over another, particularly when children were the victims, has struck a raw nerve. For a ministry tasked explicitly with child protection and welfare, this perceived lapse has severely damaged public trust. Can Dr. Lartey regain confidence, or will the calls for her removal grow louder?
