Jospong Group Mourns Ghana Helicopter Crash Victims in National Tribute
By News Ghana
August 10, 2025
Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Ghana’s Jospong Group, has joined a nation in grief following the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight officials, including ministers and military crew.
In a solemn statement, Agyepong expressed profound sadness over the loss of “true patriots” who served Ghana with distinction, extending condolences from his conglomerate to the bereaved families.
The victims: Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Murtala Mohammed, security official Muniru Mohammed, former Ashanti Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong, ex-NDC lawmaker Samuel Aboagye, and crew members Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Mensah were en route to an anti-illegal mining initiative in Obuasi.
Their deaths have ignited national calls for urgent action against galamsey.
Agyepong’s tribute underscores the crash’s impact beyond politics, uniting corporate and civic voices in mourning.
“Ghana has lost devoted servants,” he noted, urging unity as the nation prepares for their August 15 state funeral.
Find statement below:
We Join the Rest of Ghana in Mourning
I am deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight dedicated Ghanaians:
• Hon. Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah
• Hon. Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed
• Hon. Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna
• Hon. Samuel Sarpong
• Mr. Samuel Aboagye
• Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
• Flying Officer Manaen (Amaning) Twum Ampadu
• Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
This is a heartbreaking loss – to their families, to the Government, and to the Nation they served with honour and distinction. Ghana has lost true patriots.
On behalf of the entire Jospong Group, I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
May their souls find perfect peace.
Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong
Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of Companies
