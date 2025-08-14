GRANMA REBELDE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF VOICE AND REVOLUTION!
August 14, 2025 15:08:03
The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) with the Young Communist League are proud to announce the Granma Rebelde International Festival, taking place in Havana from October 17 to 20, 2025. This event marks the 60th anniversaries of Granma and Juventud Rebelde, newspapers founded by Fidel Castro Ruz, Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution.
The Festival will serve as a vibrant platform for political, academic, cultural, and grassroots exchange, fostering dialogue, solidarity and cooperation rooted in critical thought. Together, we will address the multiple challenges facing peace and social justice in today’s international scene.
We invite communist, left-wing, and progressive youth parties and organizations, social movements, media outlets, and academic and cultural institutions to join this people’s Festival. Let us unite to confront media manipulation and fourth-generation warfare imperialist tactics aimed at inciting hatred, distorting the realities of our nations, and fueling the rise of fascism and neocolonialism.
For sixty years, Granma, the official body of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Juventud Rebelde, the voice of Cuban youth, have remained steadfast in their commitment to truth. They have fostered unity and solidarity, actively contributing to the creative construction of the socialist project sustained by Fidel Castro.
This year’s Festival, concluding on October 20, Cuban Culture Day, will also pay tribute to the upcoming centennial of Fidel Castro’s birth in August 2026.
Additionally, from October 15 to 17, Havana will host the 3rd International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left Parties and Movements. This established forum continues to be a vital space for exchanging emerging political theories and practices that address the challenges of our time.
We look forward to welcoming you to Havana!
