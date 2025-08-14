In Every Corner of the Island, a Tribute to Fidel
The Commemorative Program for Fidel's 100th birthday, approved at the 10th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, will be launched at the Birán Historical Complex on Wednesday, August 13, the day on which the unforgettable leader would have turned 99.
August 11, 2025 07:08:55
Framed within the period that begins on that day and will extend until December 4, 2026, the program, whose objective is to promote the convictions and ideals of the Commander-in-Chief and to encourage the study and research of his thinking, contains actions in all areas of the country's life.
At the Historical Complex, declared a National Monument, according to its director, Aliety Castro Medina, final details are being finalized for the event in which the children's theater company La Colmenita will be in charge of a cultural show, as usual full of sensitivity and tenderness.
Prior to these events, several actions were carried out at the site, such as the restoration of the second home of the Castro Ruz family, as well as the rooster fence and the huts occupied by the Haitian immigrants hired by Fidel's father, along with work to beautify the green areas.
Yaniel Cobos, in charge of ideology at the National Bureau of the Young Communists Union, confirmed that the program to be launched will be a celebration of the people with a focus on youth. He pointed out that 250 young men and women from various provinces will attend Wednesday's event and will camp near the Historical Complex on the night of the 12th after spending the morning and afternoon participating in activities planned for International Youth Day. In addition to these activities, there will be productive work at the Beola agricultural center in the municipality of Rafael Freyre and at the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Provincial Hospital in the city of Holguín.
The leader emphasized that on that same day, in many parts of the country, youth groups will participate in a day of economic contributions and will await the dawn of the 13th with cultural events in tribute to Fidel.
