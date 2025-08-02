Hwange New Units Now Integral to Zim’s Energy Security
Sunday Mail
August 3, 2025
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere (second from right) with Hwange Colliery Company senior management at Hwange Colliery 3 North Mine
Rutendo Nyeve in HWANGE
Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Units 7 and 8, which contributed 53 of Zimbabwe’s total energy output last year, have become integral to the country’s energy security as they are currently powering growth in agriculture, mining and manufacturing.
Last year, the two units, which were constructed after deals signed between Zimbabwe and China, provided a critical lifeline, particularly at a time when power generation at Kariba Hydroelectric Power Station was significantly low owing to the El Niño-induced drought.
This emerged during a media tour of development projects in Matabeleland North province on Friday, led by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, which included a visit to Hwange’s latest power generating units.
Hwange Electricity Supply Company’s acting facility site manager Engineer Ngonidzashe Dzumbira said the new units, each designed to generate 335 megawatts, were performing optimally and are expected to meet their annual production goals by December.
“I am responsible for the operations and maintenance of the two units, Unit 7 and Unit 8. The units are designed to generate, each one of them, 335MW, giving us a total of 670MW.
“Currently, we have managed to meet our production targets for the year and we anticipate that as we get into December, we should be able to meet the full year’s production targets,” said Eng Dzumbira.
The generation process begins with coal supplied by two major mines, which is pulverised and burned to produce steam that drives turbines at around 3 000 revolutions per minute.
The electricity produced is then fed into the national grid.
The new units also feature advanced emission-control technology.
A flue gas desulphurisation plant captures sulphur dioxide using limestone, producing gypsum that is sold to cement manufacturers and the agriculture sector.
Low NOx burners reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, ensuring compliance with environmental standards.
“The plant also came in with key infrastructure that will take care of emissions like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. In terms of sulphur dioxide, we have the flue gas desulphurisation plant, which utilises limestone to trap the sulphur dioxide and in turn produce gypsum, which we also then sell to cement manufacturers as well as the agriculture sector,” said Eng Dzumbira.
“In the year 2024, this facility produced 53 percent of Zimbabwe’s energy requirements. Thus, it bridged the gap that was left as a result of the droughts we experienced and the low water levels at Kariba.”
The commissioning Units 7 and 8 has been a game-changer for the country’s energy landscape.
Last year, they filled the supply gap left by reduced hydroelectric generation, preventing a severe power crisis.
Alongside the two new units, Hwange’s older Units 1 to 6 currently produce a combined 543MW, with ongoing optimisation aimed at increasing output.
Minister Muswere said the investments at Hwange demonstrated the Government’s commitment to energy security and industrialisation.
“This particular provincial media tour is also testimony in terms of achievements to the Government’s commitment to ensure that we achieve energy security and also we contribute towards industrialisation of our country,” he said.
He highlighted joint venture recapitalisation projects aimed at modernising the older units, which have suffered from age-related breakdowns.
He commended the role of the power station in supporting downstream industries, creating jobs and maximising coal’s value.
“The coming on board of Hwange 7 in late May, which produces another 600MW, contributes towards the national grid, thereby ensuring that we have energy security in our country,” he said.
With Hwange Units 7 and 8 performing as expected, Minister Muswere said, the country can look forward to sustained energy stability, reduced reliance on imports and increased support for agriculture and manufacturing through by-products like gypsum.
Commissioned in 2023 by President Mnangagwa under the US$1,4 billion Hwange Expansion Project, the two 335MW units have become the backbone of the country’s electricity supply, especially during drought periods that limit generation at Kariba Hydroelectric Power Station.
Their combined 670MW capacity has been critical in stabilising the grid and reducing costly imports.
