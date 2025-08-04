Lamola Assures South African Exporters Government Won't Ignore Their Concerns Over US Tariffs
Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola and Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, held a joint press briefing on South Africa’s Response Measures to the US tariffs. Picture: Dirco/X.com
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has moved to assure South African exporters that the government won’t ignore their concerns over the impact of the hefty United States tariffs on their operations and bottom lines.
Lamola revealed part of a package of interventions for South African exporters expected to be hardest hit by the tariffs.
This includes farmers and manufacturers.
While trade negotiations are continuing, government said an economic response package will help cushion the blow.
Lamola said this includes measures to assist companies to absorb the tariff and facilitate long-term growth strategies to protect jobs and productive capacity in South Africa.
"We are also working with the Department of Labour on measures to mitigate potential job losses, using existing instruments such as the UIF that can be adjusted to respond to the current challenges."
Lamola was joined by Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau, who said the localisation fund support stands ready to provide targeted competitiveness and efficiency support.
"The fact that the localisation support fund is on board, the department of labour is on board, in terms of modelling the support packages, seeks to mitigate the impact of these decisions."
