AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS WELCOMES THE VICTORIOUS BY-ELECTION OUTCOME
26 June 2025
The African National Congress welcomes the victorious outcome of the by-election in Ward 8, Knysna Municipality, as a proud affirmation of the people’s commitment to their movement.
In a province where others believed they could erode our support, the people stood firm. The community of Ward 8 has once again displayed unmatched loyalty, dedication, and clarity in choosing progress and unity over noise and narrow agendas.
We congratulate Comrade Ndoda Aubrey Tsengwa for retaining the ward and thank the activists, volunteers, disciplined members and structures of our movement whose efforts reaffirmed that the ANC remains deeply connected to the people it was born to serve.
This is more than a victory at the ballot. It is a demonstration that the ANC continues to inspire trust, even in contested spaces. Where others saw vulnerability, the people saw strength. Where others plotted disruption, the people affirmed continuity.
The ANC remains trusted and the choice of the people as their movement.
ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS.
