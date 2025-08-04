LIBERATION MOVEMENTS SUMMIT 2025: DEFENDING THE GAINS, CONFRONTING THE FUTURE TOGETHER
24 July 2025
The African National Congress (ANC) will host the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit at the Radison Blu Hotel, Kempton Park from the 25th to 28th of July 2025 under the theme: “Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa.”
This critical gathering reaffirms the ideological foundations of the six Southern African liberation movements—ANC, MPLA, SWAPO, FRELIMO, ZANU-PF and CCM—and their historical role in securing independence, dignity and development across the region. It also seeks to reassert the relevance of these movements in a rapidly shifting global order.
Southern Africa’s liberation movements transformed the region’s political landscape, resisting colonial rule and apartheid, and ushering in people-centred governance. Since independence, these movements have implemented landmark policies on land reform, education, housing, infrastructure and social protection.
However, these gains now face erosion due to renewed imperial pressures, economic crises, and attempts at neo-colonial interference. The Summit provides a united platform to confront these threats and consolidate progressive regional responses grounded in Pan-Africanism, internationalism and multilateralism.
The Summit is a strategic intervention in organisational renewal, deepening intra-party solidarity, and realignment liberation movements with the socio-economic aspirations of a new generation. The ANC believes that the political, economic and cultural survival of Southern Africa’s liberation legacy demands honest introspection, shared learning and actionable unity.
The Summit will advance frameworks for inter-party collaboration, regional integration, youth engagement, and sovereign resource governance. Through reaffirming shared values and strengthening alliances, the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit will chart a path forward, one that protects the gains of the past while building a just, inclusive and self-determined African future.
The media is advised to take note of the following:
Delegations started arriving today, Thursday, the 24th of July 2025 and majority of Heads of Delegations will be arriving tomorrow, Friday, the 25th of July 2025. They will be landing at OR Tambo International Airport, International Arrivals, from 06h00.Accreditation Card collection:
Time: 10h00
Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, 2025
Heads of Delegations:
Time: From 06h00
Venue: OR Tambo International Airport
Cde. Mizengo Kayanza Pinda, Head of Delegation, CCM, Tanzania
Cde. Chakil Aboobacar, Secretary-General, FRELIMO, Mozambique
Cde. Mara Baptista Quiosa, Deputy President, MPLA
Cde. Sophia Shaningwa, Secretary General, SWAPO
Cde. Obert Mpofu, Secretary General, ZANU-PF
Cde. Liu Jianchao, CPC Central Committee (IDCPC), Communist Party of China (CPC)
Cde. Mohamed Yeslem Beisat, Head of Delegation, Polisario Front
Cde. Jibril Rajoub, Secretary General, Palestinian National Liberation Movement – FATAH
Cde. Solly Phetoe, Secretary General, COSATU
Cde. Solly Afrika Mapaila, General Secretary, SACP
Cde. Mike Soko, Secretary General, SANCO
Cde. Apa Poe, Secretary General, PAC
ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS.
Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri
National Spokesperson
Mangaliso Khonza
National Communications Manager
063 610 3681
Mothusi Shupinyane Ka Ndaba
Media Liaison Officer
084 498 0105
