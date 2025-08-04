Monday, August 04, 2025

LIBERATION MOVEMENTS SUMMIT 2025: DEFENDING THE GAINS, CONFRONTING THE FUTURE TOGETHER

24 July 2025

The African National Congress (ANC) will host the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit at the Radison Blu Hotel, Kempton Park from the 25th to 28th of July 2025 under the theme: “Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa.”

This critical gathering reaffirms the ideological foundations of the six Southern African liberation movements—ANC, MPLA, SWAPO, FRELIMO, ZANU-PF and CCM—and their historical role in securing independence, dignity and development across the region. It also seeks to reassert the relevance of these movements in a rapidly shifting global order.

Southern Africa’s liberation movements transformed the region’s political landscape, resisting colonial rule and apartheid, and ushering in people-centred governance. Since independence, these movements have implemented landmark policies on land reform, education, housing, infrastructure and social protection.

However, these gains now face erosion due to renewed imperial pressures, economic crises, and attempts at neo-colonial interference. The Summit provides a united platform to confront these threats and consolidate progressive regional responses grounded in Pan-Africanism, internationalism and multilateralism.

The Summit is a strategic intervention in organisational renewal, deepening intra-party solidarity, and realignment liberation movements with the socio-economic aspirations of a new generation. The ANC believes that the political, economic and cultural survival of Southern Africa’s liberation legacy demands honest introspection, shared learning and actionable unity.

The Summit will advance frameworks for inter-party collaboration, regional integration, youth engagement, and sovereign resource governance. Through reaffirming shared values and strengthening alliances, the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit will chart a path forward, one that protects the gains of the past while building a just, inclusive and self-determined African future.

The media is advised to take note of the following:

Delegations started arriving today, Thursday, the 24th of July 2025 and majority of Heads of Delegations will be arriving tomorrow, Friday, the 25th of July 2025. They will be landing at OR Tambo International Airport, International Arrivals, from 06h00.Accreditation Card collection:

Time: 10h00

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, 2025

Heads of Delegations:

Time: From 06h00

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport

Cde. Mizengo Kayanza Pinda, Head of Delegation, CCM, Tanzania

Cde. Chakil Aboobacar, Secretary-General, FRELIMO, Mozambique

Cde. Mara Baptista Quiosa, Deputy President, MPLA

Cde. Sophia Shaningwa, Secretary General, SWAPO

Cde. Obert Mpofu, Secretary General, ZANU-PF

Cde. Liu Jianchao, CPC Central Committee (IDCPC), Communist Party of China (CPC)

Cde. Mohamed Yeslem Beisat, Head of Delegation, Polisario Front

Cde. Jibril Rajoub, Secretary General, Palestinian National Liberation Movement – FATAH

Cde. Solly Phetoe, Secretary General, COSATU

Cde. Solly Afrika Mapaila, General Secretary, SACP

Cde. Mike Soko, Secretary General, SANCO

Cde. Apa Poe, Secretary General, PAC

ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS.

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri

National Spokesperson

Mangaliso Khonza

National Communications Manager

063 610 3681

Mothusi Shupinyane Ka Ndaba

Media Liaison Officer

084 498 0105

