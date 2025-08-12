Russia’s Nuclear-powered Cruise Missile Draws Renewed Media Attention Amid New Test Speculation
By Liu Xuanzun
Aug 12, 2025 05:51 PM
This video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television on March 1, 2018 shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin said is Russia's new nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile. Photo: VCG
Russia's Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has drawn renewed attention after multiple media reports speculated that Russia might recently conduct new tests. A Chinese expert said on Tuesday that the unique missile, the first of its kind in the world, could be undergoing trials to address previous technical challenges while forming a kind of deterrence amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with media reporting that its timing is coinciding with upcoming Alaska talks.
Norwegian media outlet the Barents Observer reported on August 7 that a test of the Burevestnik could be around the corner, with a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) warning issued via Russia's aviation authorities going active on August 7 and is valid until Tuesday.
Preparations have been underway for weeks at the Pankovo launch site on Novaya Zemlya in the Russian Arctic, the Barents Observer noted. The outlet said it has over the last few days studied both ship movements and satellite images from the area, in addition to online flight- and vessel-tracking services.
US media outlet Newsweek reported that a US Air Force WC-135R aircraft designed to track nuclear testing in the atmosphere flew close to Russia's nuclear bases in the northwest of the country last week.
Analysts tracking the flight online said it could indicate that Russia may soon carry out tests of its 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile at a launch site on Novaya Zemlya, Newsweek said, noting that the remote archipelago has a long history of nuclear testing.
The Burevestnik, whose name translates as "storm petrel", is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile that is not only capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but is also nuclear-powered. Putin first revealed the project in March 2018, Reuters reported in October 2023, when Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country had successfully tested the missile at the time.
Its nuclear propulsion gives the missile much longer range than traditional turbojet or turbofan engines that are limited by how much fuel they can carry, Reuters said. Citing a specialist Russian military journal in 2021, Reuters said the Burevestnik would have a notional range of up to 20,000 kilometers, so could be based anywhere in Russia and strike targets in the US. The same journal said the notional altitude of the missile was just 50-100 meters, much lower than a conventionally powered cruise missile, which would make it harder for air-defense radar to detect.
Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the Burevestnik is a unique weapon being developed by Russia. Unlike conventional cruise missiles that rely on chemical propellants, the Burevestnik uses nuclear power, granting it almost infinite range.
The weapon, if successfully developed, could to some degrees change the pattern of global strategic nuclear strength, Song said, noting that conventionally, nuclear warheads are armed on ballistic missiles or chemically propelled cruise missiles, and Russia is the first country to be developing a nuclear weapon propelled by nuclear energy.
Reuters report also noted that the development of the missile's nuclear propulsion unit has been a huge technical challenge, involving a number of test failures. In 2019 at least five Russian nuclear specialists were killed in an explosion and release of radiation during an experiment in the White Sea, and US intelligence sources said they suspected it was part of a test of the Burevestnik.
Song said that the nuclear propellant could be technically challenging to develop, and the new tests could be aimed at solving these issues. But the actual combat performance of the missile, including its reliability and radiation risks, remains to be seen.
Indian media outlet the Eurasian Times noted on Monday that speculation about upcoming tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile emerged just ahead of Trump-Putin talks in Alaska regarding the Ukraine issue.
It cannot be ruled out that Russia could be leveraging Burevestnik to form a kind of deterrence against the US and European countries regarding the Ukraine issue, expert said. Russia may seek to demonstrate that its military arsenal still contains numerous advanced weapons systems not yet committed to active combat deployment - a display that could strengthen its position during negotiations, Song said.
