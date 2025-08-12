Xi Says China, Brazil Can Set Example of Unity, Self-reliance in Global South
By Xinhua
Aug 12, 2025 01:21 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is ready to work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major countries in the Global South, and jointly build a more just world and a more sustainable planet.
Xi made the remarks during his phone talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
China-Brazil ties are at their best in history, with the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and the alignment of the two countries' development strategies getting off to a good start and making smooth progress, Xi said.
The Chinese side stands ready to work with Brazil to seize opportunities, strengthen coordination, and deliver more mutually beneficial cooperation outcomes, he added.
Xi also said that China backs the Brazilian people in defending their national sovereignty and supports Brazil in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, urging all countries to unite in resolutely fighting against unilateralism and protectionism.
Noting that the BRICS mechanism is a key platform for building consensus in the Global South, Xi congratulated Brazil on successfully hosting the recent BRICS Summit.
Xi called on Global South countries to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, defend the basic norms governing international relations, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.
China and Brazil should continue to address global challenges, ensure the success of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the Brazilian city of Belem, and promote the "Friends of Peace" group's role in facilitating the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, he said.
For his part, Lula said Brazil attaches great importance to its relations with China, and looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China, deepening strategic alignment and promoting greater development of bilateral ties.
He briefed Xi on the recent situation of Brazil's ties with the United States, as well as Brazil's unwavering principled stance on safeguarding its own sovereignty.
Lula spoke highly of China's efforts to uphold multilateralism and safeguard free trade rules, as well as its responsible role in international affairs.
The Brazilian side, he said, stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with China in multilateral mechanisms such as the BRICS, oppose unilateral bullying practices, and safeguard the common interests of all countries.
