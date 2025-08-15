Strengthening Partnership for Climate Change Resilience
August 15, 2025
Africa is intensifying its collaborative efforts to combat global warming by undertaking a series of projects. The continent that is most unfairly battered by the effects of global warming despite being least responsible for as it is focusing on maximization of regional and continental integration efforts.
This joint effort is significant to assist in mitigating the extreme impacts of climate change, such as drought, flooding, and hunger. Joint collaborations of African nations can collectively supply resources, share experiences, and develop overall integrated strategies better than individual nations’ intervention.
There are several collaborative strategies at the forefront of this initiative. It focuses on both reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and resiliency to existing climate effects. For example, initiatives like the Great Green Wall are being reinforced and expanded.
This task, which is along the Sahara Sahel Belt, aims to combat desertification and land degradation through the restoration of forests and promoting sustainable land management. Such large scale projects require the cooperation of multiple countries and demonstrate the power of a unified approach.
Not only the Great Green Wall efforts but also, Ethiopia has unwavering commitment to struggle the adverse effects of climate change. Planning and Development State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen highlighted that Ethiopia has long served as a model for climate leadership, particularly through nature based solutions such as the Green Legacy Initiative, which has planted over 40 billion seedlings in just six years, increasing the country’s forest coverage from 17.2 percent in 2019 to 23.6 percent by 2023.
The State Minister said Ethiopia’s investment in renewable energy has strengthened regional integration through interconnections with Kenya, Djibouti, Sudan, and Tanzania. The country is also taking continental leadership in e-mobility. The summit will highlight Africa’s climate solutions and unlock scalable climate finance.
According to Seyoum, more than 56 official events are scheduled around the ACS2’s themes, along with over 300 side events. The African Union, United Nations, development partners, the private sector, and the diplomatic community are expected to participate.
Although Africa has the lowest share of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is the most vulnerable continent to climate change, with unequal exposure due to its geography, socioeconomic conditions, and low adaptive capacity.
However, Western countries have largely failed in their preventive attempts; primarily because the initiatives mostly touched their highly smoking industrialized economies are the biggest emitters in the world. But, millions of people died by their capitals consequences.
Furthermore, countries from the Global North have not respected their pledge to fund nations vulnerable to climate change. There is no full compensation for what these nations are doing to alleviate the negative effects of climate change, according to reports.
In 2023, World Meteorological Organization reports indicated that African countries are losing an average of 2-5 % of GDP and spending as much as 9% of their budgets responding to climate extremes. In sub- Saharan Africa, adaptation is estimated to cost 30-50 billion USD annually over the next decade, or 2-3% of the region’s GDP.
By 2030, up to 118 million extremely poor people will be impacted by drought, floods, and intense heat in Africa if appropriate response measures are not taken. It will add additional expense to poverty reduction and also severely undermine growth, the report stated.
Similarly, AUC Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, Moses Vilakati, Africa faces a significant climate finance gap since only 18% of its annual mitigation needs are funded, just 20% of adaptation needs are covered, and only 18% of total climate finance comes from private sources, well below global averages.
He noted that of the 3 trillion USD Africa requires meeting its climate goals, only 30 billion USD was received between 2021 and 2022. Consequently, Africa’s climate finance landscape must foster an enabling environment for efficiency, adequacy, and justice. Bridging the climate finance gap is an existential necessity to ensure the continent’s resilience and green development, he stated.
Africa still strengthens its efforts on reduction of the adverse effects of climate change. In this regards, the Commissioner also mentioned that the 2nd Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) will held from September 8–10, 2025, reaffirms Africa’s readiness and call for international collaboration in implementing African solutions tailored to the continent’s unique climate challenges.
He noted that Africa aims to use the 2nd Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) to transform visionary climate commitments into tangible, scalable solutions for a resilient and sustainable future.
The summit, themed: “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development,” marks a shift from dialogue to action in Africa’s climate journey and aims to convert ambitious climate commitments into concrete with scalable outcomes.
“ACS2 is our moment to lead, innovate, and deliver. United by our common interests in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, we must promote inclusive Climate Governance that leaves no one behind for the Africa We Want,” he said.
The importance of advancing sustainable development by encouraging stakeholders in clean technologies, green industries, and climate smart jobs, Moses emphasized adding: “This is also our opportunity to establish and enhance mechanisms to integrate climate change risks into national policies, plans, and practices.”
The African Development Bank and other regional financial institutions are playing a vital role by providing funding and technical support for green projects, such as renewable energy infrastructure and climate-resilient agriculture, he noted.
Africa will be recognized as it leads the world in solar energy potential with vast areas receiving over 2,000 KWh/m² annually. ACS2 aims to accelerate climate solutions and financing for green development, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy as a transformative force.
Much progress has been made since ACS1, Moses said, highlighting that the African Union Commission’s efforts to strengthen climate services and applications through partnerships with regional climate centers, the African Climate Policy Centre (ACPC), and the Global Framework for Climate Services.
For him, these initiatives have improved early warning systems, seasonal forecasts, and climate data tailored to sectors like agriculture, health, and water. However, the continent still faces significant challenges from adverse climate conditions.
ACS1 set a goal of tripling renewable energy capacity to 300 GW by 2030. Furthermore, the International Renewable Energy Agency’s 1.5°C scenario projects that 90 percent of Africa’s power generation could come from renewables by 2050, according to the Commissioner.
It also helps countries share data on impending climate-related disasters, like severe droughts or cyclones, allowing them to prepare and respond more effectively. This proactive approach saves lives and protects livelihoods, particularly in communities that rely on agriculture.
Furthermore, this collective action extends beyond environmental projects into the realm of green diplomacy. This green diplomacy is fostering stronger relationships among African countries themselves. Joint projects, shared knowledge platforms, and policy harmonization on environmental issues are building trust and solidarity.
It’s not only helps in the fight against climate change but also paves the way for deeper economic and political integration across the continent. Ultimately, Africa’s strengthened integration efforts are about more than just curbing climate change; they are about building a more sustainable, resilient, and unified future for the entire continent.
Moses commended the African Union Commission’s team for their commitment to planning ACS2, describing it as a vital platform that will bring together voices from across the continent to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time.
The continent should advocated more powerfully for their interests, including securing greater financial support from developed nations to help fund their adaptation and mitigation efforts. This partnership facilitates a more equitable global climate agenda, where the specific needs and vulnerabilities of Africa are given due consideration.
BY FIKADU BELAY
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 15 AUGUST 2025
