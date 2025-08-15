EFDA Aims to Become East Africa’s Premier Laboratory, Training Hub
August 15, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) announced that its new Centre of Excellence will significantly enhance laboratory control and testing of drugs, food, and medical devices for Ethiopia and the wider East African region.
In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, EFDA Director-General Heran Gerba said the Authority is pursuing a 10-year vision to become a regional leader in laboratory services and public health protection.
To achieve this, EFDA is building a state-of-the-art laboratory complex on 7,000 square meters of its 20,000-square-meter compound in Addis Ababa. The facility will include a training center, a laboratory quality testing unit, and specialized sections for vaccine handling and related services.
Heran noted that the Laboratory Quality Testing Center, a three-basement, G+6 building , is nearing completion. Once operational, it will provide Ethiopia and its neighbours with the capacity to conduct large-scale monitoring and regulatory work to safeguard public health.
The training center, she added, will produce highly qualified professionals in health and laboratory sciences, supporting workforce development not only in Ethiopia but across East Africa.
Heran stressed that ongoing peace and security challenges in the region have worsened the illicit movement of pharmaceuticals, food products, and medical equipment across borders.
The new facilities will help close long-standing gaps in laboratory capacity, strengthen monitoring systems, and enhance regulatory oversight in the region.
BY EPHREM ANDARGACHEW
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 15 AUGUST 2025
