UN Seat Bid: Zimbabwe Enlists Japan Support
Online Reporter Herald
August 21, 2025
Fungi Kwaramba in YOKOHAMA, Japan
ZIMBABWE will seek Japan’s backing in its bid to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), leveraging the two nations’ growing bilateral relationship, President Mnangagwa has said.
Yesterday, the President met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the ongoing 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which has drawn leaders, not only from African countries, but from across the globe.
President Mnangagwa, a respected voice in the Sadc region, is among leaders in Japan for the triennial summit, which in 2022 shifted its focus from aid to investment and from assistance to partnership.
This diplomatic outreach is a key part of President Mnangagwa’s “engagement and re-engagement” foreign policy, a strategy designed to mend international relations and establish new strategic partnerships for Zimbabwe.
“As you are well aware, we are happy to have met again after some time. The relations between Zimbabwe and Japan continue to strengthen, and this incident also confirms the warmth of the relations between Zimbabwe and Japan. I have no doubt that when we meet later on, we shall go into more extensive and comprehensive discussions of our relations,” the President told journalists soon after the meeting.
With Zimbabwe eyeing a UN Security Council non-permanent seat for 2027-2028, the President said there is nothing that could hinder Japan, the 4th largest economy in the world, from supporting the country’s bid.
“I have no doubt, considering the warm relations that exist between the two countries. I don’t see any constraint that would restrain them from supporting our bid,” he said.
Zimbabwe’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term has already been endorsed by both the SADC and the AU and other global powers.
Prime Minister Ishiba began their meeting by expressing gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his recent visit to Japan, following the National Day of the Expo 2025 Osaka in July.
He highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties through discussions with Japanese companies.
President Mnangagwa responded by thanking Japan for its hospitality during the Expo and reaffirmed his commitment to deepen economic relations.
Prime Minister Ishiba also announced Japan’s plans to provide food aid and support agricultural infrastructure development in demined areas of Zimbabwe to help Zimbabwe realise its agricultural potential through landmine clearance.
Additionally, he stressed the need for continued cooperation in stabilising the trade of petalite, a valuable mineral produced in Zimbabwe.
After meeting Prime Minister Ishiba, President Mnangagwa attended the official opening of this year’s TICAD, whose lexicon is now permeated by the prefix “co,” as in “co-creating,” signalling a commitment to shared responsibility and ownership of projects.
“At the heart of this new TICAD is a shared responsibility and ownership, with both Japan and the African countries committed to co-creating solutions,” said Joao Filipe Papel, a scholar with the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science and United Nations University. He described it as a fundamental mind shift from ‘Made in Japan’ to ‘Made Together’.”
This new partnership model is being tested on the ground with Japan’s growing interest in major African infrastructure ventures.
These include the massive Batoka Gorge hydroelectric project on the Zimbabwe-Zambia border and the long-stalled Grand Inga Dam development along the Congo River, a project with the potential to revolutionise energy access for much of the continent.
The strategy also extends to resource security, with Japan showing keen interest in Mozambique’s reserves of rare earth minerals, critical components for modern electronics and green technology.
Analysts say the success of this redefined relationship hinges on tangible commitments to human capital development, technology transfer and joint investments that yield clear win-win outcomes.
These indicators, they argue, are what will distinguish TICAD’s approach from the broader — and often criticised — global rush for Africa’s critical minerals.
African union (AU) Chairperson and Angolan President Joao Lourenco will co-chair the indaba that has attracted more than 45 African nations with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.
The United Nations Secretary General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres will also attend the three-day summit along with top officials from the World Bank.
The thematic focus of TICAD are in sync with Zimbabwe’s national development goals, providing a crucial platform to advance its economic ambitions.
Key areas of the forum — including infrastructure development, industrialisation, health, agriculture, food security, and peace and stability — are strategically crucial for Zimbabwe.
These priorities dovetail perfectly with the country’s foreign policy and its central development agenda, offering a pathway to advance its “Vision 2030” goal of achieving an upper-middle-income economic status.
To leverage the opportunities at the summit, the President is accompanied by a high-level delegation which includes Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo.
The delegation also includes the Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, Deputy Chief Secretary, Mr George Charamba, and other top Government officials.
No comments:
Post a Comment