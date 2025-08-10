Xhakaza Elected as ANC's New Regional Chair in Ekurhuleni
After nearly three years under the leadership of a regional task team, the ANC in Ekurhuleni has finally elected its top leadership.
Doctor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza
Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Xhakaza at an emergency meeting following violent protests in Tembisa over soaring electricity tariffs on 21 July 2025. Picture: Sphamandla Dlamini/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Xhakaza has been elected as the African National Congress (ANC)’s new regional chairperson in Ekurhuleni.
His victory was announced early on Sunday morning at the party’s eighth regional elective conference.
Xhakaza defeated the ANC's former regional treasurer, Sello Sekhokho, who is allegedly linked to the Tembisa Hospital tender corruption.
In 2022, the party held an elective conference that chose Mzwandile Masina as regional chairperson, but the Gauteng High Court set aside the outcome.
This ruling nullified all decisions taken at the time, forcing the party to convene another conference.
Now, three years later, the conference has finally taken place and elected the ANC's new office bearers.
Jongizizwe Dlabathi, MMC for finance in the municipality, has been elected uncontested as the regional secretary.
Moipone Mhlongo will serve as his deputy, while Irvin Mohlala has been appointed regional treasurer.
Sunday marks the final day of the conference.
