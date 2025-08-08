Zimbabwe Housing Scheme for War Collaborators
Online Reporter Herald
August 9, 2025
Samuel Kadungure
Mutare Bureau
A comprehensive housing scheme for war collaborators is being developed as part of a broader Government empowerment strategy to fulfil constitutional provisions ahead of the gazetting of their benefits.
The announcement was made by national chairman of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO) Cde Pupurai Togarepi, at an inter-district meeting in Rusape.
The meeting featured high-profile attendees, including ZANU PF Central Committee member and Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza.
Cde Togarepi said his association has engaged President Mnangagwa regarding the delayed gazetting of their benefits.
He assured delegates that the issue is being addressed, with various Government departments working diligently to reach a resolution.
“At one point, representatives from the Government had not agreed on a way forward. They were instructed to reconcile their differences and I can assure you that they have reached an agreement.
“The document is now with the President, ready for gazetting,” he said.
He expressed confidence in President Mnangagwa’s leadership, adding that war collaborators have declared that he will remain in office until 2030.
In addition, Cde Togarepi announced plans to launch housing stands for war collaborators.
While initial plans were for Marondera, he indicated that the launch is likely to take place in Manicaland this September.
“The President has initiated this process, demonstrating his appreciation for war collaborators even before the gazetting of other benefits,” he noted.
Cde Togarepi said US$500 000 has been allocated for projects benefiting war collaborators, which will be distributed among provinces and cascaded to districts.
He said the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development would provide title deeds for farms allocated during the Land Reform Programme, ensuring that war collaborators retain their land.
Unlike other beneficiaries, they will only pay a token amount for land ownership, reflecting their struggle for land rights.
He stressed the unwavering loyalty of war collaborators to ZANU PF.
“You do not need to campaign to these individuals. As war collaborators, they are authentic ZANU PF members,” he said.
Cde Togarepi highlighted their historical contributions to the liberation struggle and their quest for recognition, which was finally acknowledged in the 2013 Constitution after 97 percent of the population confirmed their status as freedom fighters.
He also praised President Mnangagwa for prioritising their recognition and noted that most members have completed the vetting process.
Cde Togarepi encouraged loyalty to ZANU PF, advocating for the President’s continued leadership.
“If he is doing good for us, why should he leave?” he asked.
Dr Muswere acknowledged the time it has taken for the Government to address war collaborators’ grievances but noted significant progress under the Second Republic.
“We attained independence in 1980, but it took a considerable amount of time for the Government to address many of your grievances,” he said.
“However, under the New Dispensation, we crafted the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act, as tasked by the President. Subsequently, the President instructed that war collaborators be vetted. Although the journey has been long, we are nearing its end. I assure you that President Mnangagwa’s Government is committed to fulfilling all its promises to you.
“Our President possesses a fatherly heart and is a listening President, who aims to ensure that you are fully empowered by 2030. The issuance of title deeds is intended to securitise the land allocated to veterans of the liberation struggle.”
Dr Muswere said under the Second Republic, numerous projects have been completed, including the refurbishment of airports and the rehabilitation of roads.
In Manicaland, he said, the people have witnessed the development of Muchekeranwa and Marowanyati dams, irrigation schemes, and the expansion of the Dzvairo Irrigation Scheme, among others.
“Last season, we faced drought-induced hunger, but President Mnangagwa joined forces with others to ensure that the Government provided food for all its vulnerable citizens. Fortunately, no one succumbed to hunger.
“The welfare of war collaborators has been legislated, and the President acknowledges your importance and the critical role you played. He pays attention to your grievances and will continue to support you as veterans of the liberation struggle.
“He will never abandon you. Government will undoubtedly address your grievances and ensure that you receive the benefits guaranteed by the Constitution, going forward,” said Dr Muswere.
He also spoke about the forthcoming launch of economic empowerment programmes led by Presidential Adviser Dr Paul Tungwarara.
He assured war collaborators of the Government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.
“Our President possesses a fatherly heart. He aims to ensure that you are fully empowered by 2030,” he stated.
Advocate Mugadza reiterated that President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 encapsulates the aspirations of war collaborators, encouraging their active participation in the economy and assuring them that the Government will address their challenges.
