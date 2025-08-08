Zimbabwe Honey Processing Project Rakes in US$20 000
August 8, 2025
Mrs Christina Mazambani
CHAPANDUKA Honey Processing Association, comprising local villagers, has generated an impressive US$20 000 in revenue over the past year through the sale of honey wine and other value-added products.
The initiative in Buhera, has made significant strides in driving rural industrialisation under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy (NDS1).
At the heart of its success is the production of Save Valley Honey Wine, a unique alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey with water.
In addition to it, the association also markets raw honey, beeswax, candles, and floor polish, catering to a diverse range of customers.
Chairperson of the association, Mr Rogers Maunga, said the income generated has had a transformative impact on the community, enabling some of the members to finance their children’s education, establish orchards, and invest in beekeeping infrastructure.
He attributed their rapid growth to high demand for their products, a trend that is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.
“We have honey sales, we also sell the wax itself and we also value-add. It is a product that is on demand, especially here in Buhera. The honey wine is organic and very popular. The market is too big for us at the moment, and we are failing to meet demand,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to train young people in the community on the production processes to sustain and expand the initiative.
He said the association is now focusing on increasing production capacity and formalising distribution channels as demand for their products continues to grow.
“Our biggest challenge now is meeting the demand because it keeps growing faster than we can produce. We are working on increasing our production capacity by adding more beehives and improving our processing equipment.
At the same time, we are also trying to formalise our distribution so that we can supply bigger markets in an organised way. We want our products, especially the honey wine to be available in retail shops, lodges, and hotels across the country. This is no longer just a small community
project – it is a business with real potential,” he said. The association has 40 active members, including 15 women.
In interviews, female members said while it was difficult to break social and cultural barriers to become members, the results have made the struggle worthwhile.
“It was very hard starting this project, since this area is mainly an apostolic area. It was hard for women to join. However, we did anyway, and as we speak, we have our own beehives, and we do all the work that the men do,” said a member, Mrs Christina Mazambani.
Mrs Mazambani said the honey wine is made from honey, wax, and water only, without any additives, and is believed to have health benefits, including boosting the immune system. She said they are targeting lodges and hotels as future buyers and hope to expand to the national market.
“Our honey wine is made using just honey, wax, and water – nothing else. It is completely organic, with no additives or chemicals, and we have been told by health professionals that it helps boost the immune system. The demand is overwhelming and growing every day.
“Right now, we are selling mostly within the community, but our dream is to go beyond. We are targeting lodges and hotels, and eventually, we want to supply the national market. People really love the product, and we just need the capacity to meet the demand,” said Mrs Mazambani.
Another association member, Mrs Juliana Chaita, credited the initiative with transforming her life.
“Through this project, I have been able to send my two children to school, and they have passed their Ordinary Level education.
From the income, I have managed to start an orchard, and I am working towards building a fishpond.
I have 13 beehives that belong to me, and my husband has 130 beehives in this association,” she said.
The honey wine produced by the group has an alcohol content ranging from around 3,5 percent to over 20 percent, depending on the fermentation process. Traditionally known as mead, it is believed to be one of the oldest alcoholic drinks in history.
The project was initiated with support from the Southern Alliance for Indigenous Resources (SAFIRE), which helped the villagers establish beekeeping and value-addition operations to improve household incomes and build community resilience.
