Zimbabwe President Caps 205 at National Defense University
August 9, 2025
Wallace Ruzvidzo
President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, yesterday capped 205 graduates at the sixth graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).
Of the 205 graduates, 155 were male while 50 were female.
Thirty-two of them graduated from the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, 13 from the Faculty of Engineering and 160 from the Faculty of Social Sciences.
Of those in the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, there were nine allied participants from Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa.
Four of the participants were female from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.
In his address at the ceremony, ZNDU Vice-Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal Michael Moyo said the institution’s academic offerings were increasing, albeit with low levels of enrolment owing to several reasons including competition from other institutions.
“The university has witnessed a steady growth in its academic programmes, with a somehow lower enrolment level during 2025 because of a number of variables.
“During the period under review, the ZNDU’s enrolment stood 708 students. The mild enrolment growth is far below expected numbers due to stiff competition for students from other well-established universities.”
In this regard, Air Vice Marshal Moyo said the ZNDU is boosting its marketing capacity to attract more students.
He bemoaned the low numbers of personnel from ministries, departments and agencies enrolling at the institution, as some of the programmes offered put emphasis on national security issues.
“The Zimbabwe National Defence University continues to note the low subscription of students by Government ministries, departments and agencies to the National Defence Course and other programmes.
“Notably, the National Defence Course provides a platform for senior Government officials and military officers to train together at the strategic level on issues of national security,” he said.
The Vice Chancellor said the ZNDU had enrolled inaugural students for doctorate and masters’ degrees, and the affiliation of ZDF Schools and the ZNDU was going well.
ZNDU has enrolled candidates for the Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Philosophy Degrees in Aerospace and Software Engineering and hopes to continue doing so.
“The affiliation of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Schools to the Zimbabwe National Defence University is progressing as planned with the School of Flying Training, the Zimbabwe Staff College and the Zimbabwe Military Academy already or preparing to run programmes under the purview of the university,” said Air Vice Marshal Moyo.
The major projects undertaken by the university include the construction of a 2,5 megalitres water reservoir, which is nearing completion.
