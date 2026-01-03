5 Alarming Truths: Mexico Condemns US Military Intervention in Venezuela as UN Charter Breach
Mexico condemns US military intervention in Venezuela, citing violations of the UN Charter and defending Latin America’s status as a Zone of Peace.
Mexico’s foreign ministry issues a strong condemnation of U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela, reaffirming regional unity and the primacy of dialogue over force.
January 3, 2026 Hour: 9:41 am
In a forceful diplomatic rebuke, the Mexican government has condemned the United States’ recent military intervention in Venezuela, denouncing it as a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional stability. On Saturday, December 28, 2025, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement declaring that armed actions by U.S. forces against Venezuelan territory constitute a clear breach of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
“Mexico categorically rejects any military intervention and calls for the immediate cessation of all acts of aggression against the government and people of Venezuela,” the statement read, reflecting Mexico’s long-standing commitment to non-intervention, peaceful conflict resolution, and respect for sovereignty."
The condemnation comes amid reports of U.S. airstrikes targeting locations in Venezuela’s capital Caracas and the states of Aragua, Miranda, and La Guaira, resulting in civilian casualties. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed the attacks and demanded “immediate proof of life” for President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores, whose whereabouts remain unknown following the strikes.
Mexico Condemns US Military Intervention in Venezuela: Defending Latin America’s Zone of Peace
Mexico’s stance is rooted in a historical and legal tradition that rejects foreign military interference in the Americas. The statement explicitly reaffirmed that Latin America and the Caribbean is a Zone of Peace—a principle enshrined in the 2014 Havana Declaration adopted by all 33 member states of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). This framework, championed by Mexico and other regional powers, bans the use or threat of force and mandates that disputes be resolved through dialogue.
“Any military action in our region places regional stability at grave risk,” the Mexican foreign ministry warned.
“The only legitimate and effective path to resolve differences is through dialogue and negotiation.”
In line with this principle, Mexico announced it is prepared to support mediation, facilitation, or diplomatic accompaniment efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent wider conflict. It also urged the United Nations to intervene immediately to foster dialogue and ensure compliance with international law.
Mexico’s embassy in Venezuela remains in constant communication with Mexican nationals residing in the country, offering emergency consular assistance and urging citizens to stay informed through official channels. Authorities have activated emergency hotlines and are monitoring the situation hour by hour.
This position aligns Mexico with a growing chorus of global voices denouncing the U.S. operation. Russia issued a statement of “deep concern and condemnation,” while the Network of Intellectuals, Artists, and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity (REDH) labeled the attack a “crime against peace” and a direct assault on the sovereignty of all nations. In the U.S., anti-war and anti-imperialist activists have accused Washington of using “drug trafficking” and “democracy” as pretexts to “steal Venezuela’s oil and dominate Latin America.”
Review UN Office for Disarmament Affairs on the prohibition of the use of force
Critically, Mexico’s condemnation is not merely rhetorical—it is a strategic reaffirmation of its foreign policy doctrine. Since the Estrada Doctrine of the 1930s, Mexico has refused to recognize or reject foreign governments on ideological grounds, instead advocating for mutual respect and non-intervention. Under President Claudia Sheinbaum, this principle has been revitalized as a cornerstone of Mexico’s role in the Global South.
Geopolitical Context: A Sovereign Latin America Resists Imperial Overreach
The Mexico condemns US military intervention in Venezuela statement carries profound regional and global implications. At a time when the U.S. is expanding its military footprint in the Caribbean—through naval deployments, drone operations, and base agreements—Mexico’s stance challenges the revival of the Monroe Doctrine and asserts Latin America’s right to self-determination.
Regionally, the attack on Venezuela threatens to destabilize an already fragile region. With migration flows surging and economies still recovering from pandemic and inflation shocks, military escalation could trigger a humanitarian and refugee crisis that would overwhelm neighboring countries, including Mexico itself.
Globally, the incident underscores a deepening rift between the Global North and South. While Western powers often invoke “rules-based order,” they simultaneously violate the very rules they champion when it suits strategic interests—such as control over Venezuela’s 304 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, the largest in the world.
Explore the International Court of Justice advisory opinions on non-intervention
Mexico’s position resonates with nations from South Africa to Indonesia that view unilateral military action as a relic of colonialism. By invoking the UN Charter and CELAC’s Zone of Peace, Mexico is not just defending Venezuela—it is defending the multilateral system itself against selective enforcement.
As the UN Security Council prepares for emergency consultations, all eyes are on whether powerful states will be held to the same standards as the rest. For Mexico, the answer is clear: peace cannot be imposed by bombs—it must be built through justice, dialogue, and respect.
In the words of the foreign ministry: “The sovereignty of nations is not negotiable. The peace of our region is not expendable.”
