African American Medu Bookstore to Close After 35 years in Atlanta
By FOX 5
January 2, 2026 7:55am EST
Andrew Young at Medu Bookstore. Source: Medu Bookstore Facebook
The Brief
Medu Bookstore will close after 35 years in Atlanta.
Founder Nia Damali is retiring but staying in the literary field.
The store hosted major civil rights leaders and bestselling authors.
ATLANTA - A longtime African American–owned bookstore in Atlanta is preparing to close its doors after more than three decades serving the community.
What we know:
Medu Bookstore was founded in 1989 by Nia Damali and originally opened inside Greenbriar Mall. Over 35 years, the store became a cultural hub for readers, writers and scholars, earning a reputation as one of the city’s largest African American bookstores.
Throughout its history, Medu hosted book signings and events featuring prominent figures, including civil rights leader John Lewis, Ambassador Andrew Young, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, author Terry McMillan and pastor and author T.D. Jakes.
What they're saying:
Owner Nia Damali announced she is retiring from the business she has operated at Greenbriar Mall for three and a half decades. The store, which specializes in literature by and about people of African descent, has long served as a gathering place for the community.
"It’s time for me to just have a moment for me to turn the chapter," Damali said. "I feel good about it."
Medu Bookstore has been a destination for those seeking works on African diasporic history and literature. Over the years, Damali hosted a variety of political, religious, and literary luminaries, including T.D. Jakes, Andrew Young, Jesse Jackson, and Terry McMillan.
The news of the closure is bittersweet for regular patrons like Carlton Clark, who has frequented the shop for 30 years.
"Sad, sad," Clark said. "I don’t think I’ll ever find another bookstore where I can come to find information on Black history, Black authors."
While Damali is an author herself and plans to continue writing in her retirement, she admitted that walking away from the storefront is an emotional transition.
"I’m sad, to be honest, I’m sad," Damali said. "It’s a hard decision. It’s time for me to move forward and to let someone else move into the space and take it to the next level."
What's next:
Damali reportedly said she is retiring from operating the bookstore but plans to remain involved in the literary world. The store is expected to close at the end of March.
The Source
Information for this story gathered from posts on social media. FOX 5's Christopher King contributed to this report.
No comments:
Post a Comment