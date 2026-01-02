Guinean Opposition Party Appeals Presidential Election Results to Supreme Court
Source: Xinhua| 2026-01-03 09:57:00|Editor: huaxia
CONAKRY, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- An opposition party in Guinea, the Democratic Front of Guinea, announced on Friday that it has officially filed an appeal with the country's Supreme Court over the provisional results of the presidential election held on Dec. 28, 2025.
In a statement released the same day, the party said it had mandated a team of lawyers to file legal documents with the Supreme Court, contesting the election results.
According to the provisional results announced by Guinea's General Directorate of Elections on Dec. 30, independent candidate and Guinea's transitional president Mamady Doumbouya won the election with 86.72 percent of the vote, while Abdoulaye Yero Balde, leader of the Democratic Front of Guinea, came second with 6.59 percent.
The statement said the party resorted to judicial channels to defend what it believes to be the will of the people, stressing that it will strictly uphold democratic principles within the legal and institutional framework. It also reaffirmed the party's commitment to the rule of law, republican legality and the lawful exercise of rights.
The Supreme Court is expected to examine the appeal within the legally prescribed time limit.
No comments:
Post a Comment