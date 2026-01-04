Venezuela’s Vice President: “There is Only One President Here, and His Name is Nicolás Maduro.”
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez denounced an unprecedented military aggression against Venezuela, perpetrated under false pretenses with the real aim of imposing a change of regime and plundering the country’s natural resources. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando
January 3, 2026 Hour: 4:03 pm
Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, denounced an “unprecedented” US military aggression against Venezuela that culminated in the “illegal kidnapping” of President Nicolás Maduro and First Fighter Lady Cilia Flores.
VP Rodríguez, accompanied by senior officials, headed an emergency meeting of the National Defense Council, recalling that the Venezuelan government had already warned about an ongoing aggression under “false excuses”.
The vice president emphasized that the true objective of this operation is “regime change in Venezuela,” which would allow the United States to “capture our energy, mineral, and natural resources.” She called on the international community to be aware of this truth.
The Vice President of Venezuela demanded the release of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores during the National Defense Council, reaffirming Maduro as the sole president and at the same time announcing the activation of the Citizen Security Agency and national power to defend independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which they denounce as attacked.
The Venezuelan people, following Maduro’s call, also mobilized in the streets. “The people of Venezuela have taken to the streets,” following a previous call by Maduro for the activation of the FANB and the Bolivarian militias.
Likewise, Rodríguez announced the activation of a decree signed by President Maduro, which has been delivered to the president of the Supreme Court of Justice for its constitutional endorsement in the constitutional chamber. This decree of “external commotion” is expected to obtain judicial approval in the coming hours for its immediate execution.
The vice president highlighted the international support, mentioning that the community has “added and raised their voices” from China, Russia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. She affirmed that the governments of the world are impacted by this attack, which she attributed a “Zionist tint,” calling it “really shameful.”
Rodríguez quoted the Liberator Simón Bolívar from the Jamaica Letter: “The veil has been torn, we have already seen the light and they want to return us to darkness. The chains have been broken, we have already been free and our enemies intend to enslave us again.” She emphasized that Venezuela “will never again be a colony of any empire.”
The vice president recalled the recent statements by President Maduro, who “just two days ago publicly in a television interview” ratified the government’s willingness to “maintain dialogue relations to address a constructive agenda.”
She pointed out that the aggression of the U.S. “flagrantly violates Articles 1 and 2 of the Charter of the United Nations,” despite the fact that Maduro had extended his hand to the American people to establish “diplomatic, political, institutional channels of State” based on the well-being of the peoples, friendship, cooperation, and respect for international legality.
